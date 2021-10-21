Mario Götze, the comeback we no longer expected / C3 / Gr. B / PSV-Monaco / SOFOOT.com

Thursday evening, AS Monaco will cross the road of a player in full revival. Disappeared from the radar for too long, until finding himself without a club at the age of 28, Mario Götze is now playing a series of matches under the jersey of PSV Eindhoven. Better: the Golden boy 2011 gives the impression of having seriously approached its best level, as evidenced by its high-level performances since the start of the season. An almost unexpected return to grace, but which can be explained.

Sunday, September 19, Mauricio Pochettino ignited a controversy which he would have gone well. His PSG however managed to beat Lyon in extremis (2-1), but, previously, the Argentine technician had committed a crime of lese-majesté by daring to leave Lionel Messi during the meeting. The former Tottenham manager is not the only one to have come under fire for criticism because of his coaching that day, however. A little earlier, while PSV Eindhoven were led on home ground by Feyenoord at the break (0-1), Roger Schmidt aroused the ire of local supporters by deciding to replace Mario Götze with Ryan Thomas. A choice that gave rise to a big bronca, followed by a nice spanking (0-4).

The interest of such a parallel is obviously not to compare the aura of the German attacking midfielder to that of the six-fold Golden Ball, both finalists of the 2014 World Cup. But to take the measure of the return to form of the first city. , which has become indispensable in a few months among Boeren. It was not a foregone conclusion. And all the more so when we remember how far his fall had taken him.

Ups and lots of downs

Before disembarking in the Netherlands in October 2020, Götze had lived a career in the form of a roller coaster. With very high highs, and very low lows. In the space of ten years, he has familiarized himself with the summits. By enchanting Borussia Dortmund with his precocious talent, by becoming the hero of a whole people by scoring the only goal of the 2014 World Cup final, by making a convincing debut in the jersey of Bayern Munich. He also experienced an inexorable decline, marked by recurring injuries, increasingly disappointing performances and an inevitable shutdown. In 2016, the 2011 Golden Boy left Bayern, where Franz Beckenbauer had scratched him a year earlier – “It’s time for him to grow up” , had dropped the Munich legend at the microphone of Sky Sports – to return to BvB, on the grounds of its birth. Alas, we didn’t even have time to believe in a new start. This is due to metabolic disorders symptomatic of myopathy, diagnosed in January 2017 and which forced him to stop his season to follow an appropriate treatment. Subsequently, the German international had, between various passages in the infirmary, to be satisfied with the few ends of the match that Lucien Favre was willing to give him. In the summer of 2020, after an exercise with only five starts in the Bundesliga, the kid from Memmingen found himself without a club. At 28 years old.





2020, a pivotal year

All in all, Götze could have chosen to stop the charges and leave it at that. On the contrary, it was from this moment that he started to go up the slope. By leaving Germany, where he was in a situation of obvious failure and where many eyes were still fixed on him. And, above all, by engaging with PSV, which had just handed over the reins of its first team to Roger Schmidt, a follower of all-terrain pressing and resolutely offensive football. “I wanted to come here. I can’t wait to play for him, with his philosophy, and to evolve in this championship ” , insisted the right-hander of 1.76 meters during his official presentation. Convinced of the added value that his new playmaker could bring to his training, the German coach gave him time to get back in shape. “I changed my diet, I have a good training and regeneration routine, confessed Götze to Sport1, in November 2020. I work with yoga and martial arts experts, who bring me good balance in addition to football. ” A method that is clearly bearing fruit, because the five-time German champion, finally rid of his physical glitches, continues the tenure (15, all competitions, this season) and shines brightly in high peak in the middle of the Rood-Witten, behind Eran Zahavi. He has even become a real generator of opportunities again, in Eredivisie as in the Europa League, where he has already been decisive four times in two games (one goal, three assists). Monaco, which will be at the Philips Stadion this Thursday, therefore knows what to expect. Mario – who recently extended his contract to 2024 – has spent too much time off the beaten track. But it finally seems to be back on the right track. What we cannot complain about.

