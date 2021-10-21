Marvel to postpone the film’s release to March 2022

Spider-Man No Way Home could arrive in theaters several months late. According to information appearing on the web, Marvel would consider releasing the film with Tom Holland in the course of March 2022. The feature film would thus take the place of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whose launch date comes from. be shifted.

At the start of the week, Disney decided to postpone the release of 7 films, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, by several months. The second film dedicated to Dr. Strange will finally arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022.

In this context, several rumors suggest that Marvel and Sony are still planning to delay the release of Spider-Man No Way Home, the third part of the franchise devoted to the web weaver. Currently, the film is slated for release on December 15, 2021.

On the same theme: Spider-Man is now the most expensive comic book in the world, ahead of Batman and Superman!





Spider-Man No Way Home will not hit theaters until March 2022

According to a video posted by Grace Randolph, American journalist, film critic, YouTuber and comic book author, the release of Spider-Man could be postponed until the end of March. In fact, the film would occupy the slot left vacant by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The theatrical release would therefore be stalled around March 25, 2022.

According to Grace Randolph, movie studios have very tight deadlines for special effects. Executives at Marvel and Sony would be keen to prevent the visual effects from being sloppy. Thanks to the film, the studios hope to generate more than $ 1 billion in revenue. That’s why the big guys are still reluctant to launch this one in December.

Additionally, the postponement of Spider-Man’s release could allow Eternals to occupy the headliner longer. The feature film is scheduled for November 3, 2021, more than a month before the spider-man movie. Sony and Marvel are obviously worried that Spider-Man will overshadow the film directed by Chloe Zhao. We tell you more as soon as possible about the future of the footage.