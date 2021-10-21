Matthieu Delormeau (TPMP) fired: “We’re going to stop there…”

Once again on C8, Cyril Hanouna hosted this Thursday, October 21, 2021, a new issue of Do not touch My TV. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the star Academy, the presenter had the honor to welcome Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the producer of the show. But also leading candidates like Mario or even Magali Vaé. Earlier in the show, Lina and Bianca’s dad asked the rest of his team about Vincent Lagaf’s recent ‘reality show’ release. Without filter, many columnists have spoken about their past experiences in the media world. Like Matthieu Delormeau, who for a time was at the helm of the Mag between 2011 and 2015 on NRJ 12. Cyril Hanouna’s sidekick has also co-hosted the show with Jeny Priez or even Ayem. In parallel to these projects, Matthieu Delormeau also presented various bonuses on The angels of reality TV before being fired by the chain:





“Me at NRJ I was fired in the morning I didn’t know”, he confessed to general amazement. “In the morning for the evening, I was fired after 10 years as a guy at Renault or at France Telecom (…)”. An info that at the very least surprised the host of TPMP. “What did they tell you?”, then asked Cyril Hanouna. “At the time, it was Vincent Brossard the boss (…). In the morning, they said to me: can you come into the office? ‘(…)”, added Matthieu Delormeau. “I was convinced that it was to renew the contract for the following year (…). I arrive and he says to me ‘wait a little bit before we talk about the start of the school year’. (.. .). And there comes a person from HRD and legal. (…). There were three of them and they told me here we are going to stop “. Stunned by the announcement, he found it hard to believe it. “I leave the office, I call my best friend who was Fogiel and I tell him: ‘I’m fired’. I was an employee so I had nothing left (…)”, remembered Mathieu Delormeau on the set of TPMP. Fortunately a week later, Cyril Hanouna called him to offer him a post as a columnist on C8. All’s well That ends well.

See also: Karine Le Marchand odious? After the farmers, Matthieu Delormeau weighs in turn on the behavior of the host

NB