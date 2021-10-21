maximum beauty in 4K and ray tracing

Released in 2011, Crysis 2 was the worthy inheritance of his illustrious big brother and presented itself as a real graphic showcase for the talented German studio Crytek. Ten years later, the whole trilogy comes back to us with a nano-combination packed with new technologies such as ray tracing for an even more impressive graphic slap.

In any case, this is illustrated by Digital Dreams in a new video, after having revolutionized Yara last week. Crysis 2 shines brightly here in 4K with ray tracing and DLSS activated in Extreme graphic quality, magnified by the famous ReShade house of the chain Beyond all Limits, smoothly. To do this, the YouTube channel is equipped with a configuration that can clearly answer the famous question ” Can it Run Crysis? “.





As for his video on The Witcher 3, Digital Dreams indeed uses an RTX 3090 graphics card, a Ryzen 9 3900X processor, 32 GB of RAM and an SSD for maximum graphics slack. Admittedly, the trip is not as heavenly as in the first opus, but the magic operates even in a city of New York devastated by extraterrestrials in an atmosphere à la Independance Day.