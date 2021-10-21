Meghan Markle calls on US Congress to guarantee parental leave

Meghan Markle on Wednesday called on the US Congress to guarantee parental leave for all Americans, acknowledging having been “Overwhelmed” at the birth of her daughter in the spring. “I am not elected nor a politician. I am, like many, a committed citizen and a mother ”, writes Prince Harry’s wife in an open letter to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child”, reminds the former American actress to the Democratic leaders of Congress. “Like all parents, we were very happy. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we haven’t been faced with the harsh reality of choosing between spending those critical first months with our baby or going back to work. ” “We knew we wouldn’t have to make the impossible choices in terms of childcare, employment and medical care that so many people have to make every day.”, adds the Duchess of Sussex. “No family should face these decisions.”





Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have distanced themselves from the British royal family and have been living in California since March 2020 with their children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 4 months. Former actress tells congressional leaders that she is writing to them “As a mother” to defend parental leave as elected officials negotiate a vast investment program that should include paid parental leave significantly shorter than the 12 weeks proposed by President Joe Biden.

While the British royal family is supposed to remain apolitical, Meghan Markle notes that parental leave should be “A right at the national level instead of a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place or those who live in the few states where a leave program exists”. The United States is one of the few developed countries that does not guarantee parental leave, which the current White House considers good for the economy. “I know how politically charged things can – and have become”, writes Meghan Markle. “But it’s not about right or left. It’s about what is right or wrong. “