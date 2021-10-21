More

    Meghan Markle, mother “overwhelmed”: confidences on his life with Archie and Lilibet

    Entertainment


    Meghan Markle’s life has changed a lot in three years! A royal wedding, over-media coverage and two beautiful children: enough to lose footing easily. Far from TV sets and cameras, the 40-year-old American actress devotes her time to her little ones (Archie, 2 years old and Lilibet Diana, 5 months old), to her Archewell foundation and to her various projects. It was in a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer that the Duchess of Sussex shared her daily life as a parent. A letter which aims to pass a law guaranteeing paid parental leave to all Americans.


    Shared by writer Omid Scobie (author of Finding Freedom) and on the site PaidLeaveForAll.com (Paid Leave for All), the words of Prince Harry’s wife are poignant and echo a sad reality. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like all parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren’t faced with the harsh reality of choosing between spending those critical first months with our baby or going back to work, “ can we read.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleDinosaur auctions: the frustration of paleontologists
    Next articlemore than 50,000 additional cases in the UK, a first since July

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC