Meghan Markle, mother “overwhelmed”: confidences on his life with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s life has changed a lot in three years! A royal wedding, over-media coverage and two beautiful children: enough to lose footing easily. Far from TV sets and cameras, the 40-year-old American actress devotes her time to her little ones (Archie, 2 years old and Lilibet Diana, 5 months old), to her Archewell foundation and to her various projects. It was in a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer that the Duchess of Sussex shared her daily life as a parent. A letter which aims to pass a law guaranteeing paid parental leave to all Americans.





Shared by writer Omid Scobie (author of Finding Freedom) and on the site PaidLeaveForAll.com (Paid Leave for All), the words of Prince Harry’s wife are poignant and echo a sad reality. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like all parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren’t faced with the harsh reality of choosing between spending those critical first months with our baby or going back to work, “ can we read.