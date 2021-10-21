Mercato: Mbappé, the new offer of the Emir of Qatar shakes Real Madrid

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

The radiant form of Kylian Mbappé (22) has escaped neither PSG nor Real Madrid. Flagship player of the capital club since the start of the season, the 2018 world champion has decided to no longer discuss his future to avoid offending his leaders.

The latter nevertheless intend to return to the charge soon with a new offer in mind. “His high-level performances plead in favor of Kylian Mbappé who intends to complete his contract, assures journalist Abdellah Boulma, well informed about PSG. A slim hope still remains on the side of the PSG management for a short extension ruling out the hypothesis of a free departure next June. “

According to Todo Fichajes, this offer in preparation would not be likely to reassure Florentino Pérez. According to the Spanish site, Emir Al Thani will indeed offer Mbappé a lease to ensure that he plays the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, still under contract with PSG. “According to our information, this offer would amount to 45 million euros net per year, assure our colleagues. Bad news for Real Madrid … The decision will be known before next December when PSG plan to announce the renovation of their crack. “