Messi weighed down by an unexpected handicap in Paris?

If Lionel Messi has shown since his arrival at PSG that he had not lost any of his effectiveness in the Champions League, with three goals in three games, the Pulga nevertheless leaves a mixed impression on his overall performance. Messi seems to have difficulty finding his place in the Parisian game, where Kylian Mbappé is essential as a real leader while Neymar has been in the hard since the start of the season.

Even if the thesis of adaptation time is necessarily put forward, other reasons may complicate things and in particular its character. If Messi was the boss of Barça, the Pulga never needed to impose itself humanely. “We have always presented him as the great chef, who decides everything, makes the team, for me it’s a big bullshit. For having spoken about it with people at Barça, it is not his personality, “reveals Alain Giresse in the columns of the Team.

A Messi too discreet to win?

Personality, this is perhaps precisely what Lionel Messi lacks to win in a PSG that existed before him and where the stars are already installed. “Let’s look for him more, OK, but that has to come from him too.” It would have to be a little more to ask, more at the origin of the actions. We feel it on the restraint, we have the impression that everyone is looking like “Come on Leo go”, “Ah but no go ahead guys”. It’s good that players of this level have humility, but it should not become a handicap, “loose the former mythical midfielder of the France team.



