Michelin is about to launch its revolutionary puncture-proof tire

You’ve probably seen it on video before, but have never been able to get your hands on a pair for your vehicle. And for good reason, Michelin’s revolutionary puncture-proof tire, called Uptis (Unique Punctureproof Tire System), is still not sold to the general public. It has indeed been used by certain construction machinery since 2019, but for the private automobile and the heavy goods vehicle sector, it will be necessary to wait.

Michelin has indeed just confirmed its launch in the near future. The French manufacturer is studying the “business plan” and should market this tire initially in East Asia, where the state of the roads favors the development of such tires. But this will not happen before 2024. Suffice to say that marketing in Europe is not yet on the agenda.





Developed jointly with General Motors for ten years, for Michelin, this tire is a new revolution after that of the radial mounts invented in the 1940s. It is based on a lamellar structure mixing rubber and glass fibers.

According to Michelin, its lifespan would be three times that of a conventional tire, and in addition to eliminating the problem of punctures, it is more resistant to big shocks, protecting the rim. The other big advantage is that it is possible to put any type of tread on the structure. Clearly, Uptis could be both a summer tire and a winter tire.