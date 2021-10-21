Microsoft begins rolling out Android apps through the Amazon Appstore

The ability to natively download and run Android apps on Windows 11 is arguably one of the most anticipated features of users. Microsoft, which was unable to offer them at the launch of Windows 11 on October 5, has just started deploying the Windows Subsystem for Android for users who are members of its Insider program. This subsystem operates in a Hyper-V Virtual Machine, just like the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Once the latter is installed, it is possible to explore the Android applications that can be installed on Windows 11 directly from the Microsoft Store. However, downloading one of them will point directly to the download and installation of theAmazon Appstore if it is not already installed.

Android apps then open in their own window and behave like any other native Windows app, with the ability to pin them to the taskbar, for example.

The integration of Android applications has been made so that their use is perfectly transparent within the system. You can switch from an Android application to a Windows application using the Windows + Tab keyboard shortcut.

Windows 11 also reserves a location for Android notifications in the dedicated pane and the clipboard can be shared between Android applications and Windows applications.





For now, Microsoft has selected about fifty applications on the Amazon store to allow members of the Insider program to test them on Windows 11.

Unfortunately, not all Insider members are eligible. The Android subsystem for Windows 11 is currently only available within the Beta channel.

In addition, your machine must be configured in the United States region and that you have an American Amazon account to access the dedicated Appstore.

However, it seems possible to manually install Android APKs on Windows, but the manipulation, reserved for advanced users, requires the installation and use of the Android SDK and the activation of developer mode in the Android subsystem of Windows 11. .

