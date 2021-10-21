Microsoft shows why Android fragmentation isn’t much of a problem

Microsoft Teams will slowly but surely become incompatible with older versions of Android.

The issue of Android fragmentation has long been a source of debate between the iOS camp and the Android camp. Fragmentation is the name given to the lack of monitoring of major updates by manufacturers of Android smartphones in the long term, which can lead to fears of missing important functions and new features such as the case on an iPhone without an update. The two systems are however managed in a very different way, and what Microsoft is illustrating this week.





Microsoft Teams to end support for some versions

Microsoft has indeed unveiled the progressive end of support date for older versions of Android. During the year 2022, Microsoft will gradually abandon Android 5, Android 6 and Android 7. The firm will no longer offer bug fixes for these applications and will even withdraw compatibility from the Google Play Store, preventing installation.

Android 5: from start to mid-March 2022

Android 6: from start to mid-July 2022

Android 7: from start to mid-September 2022

We are talking here about versions of Android that were launched in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. In other words, even a smartphone blocked with Android 8, launched in 2017, can continue to use Microsoft Teams.

As a reminder, the iPhone 6S, the oldest smartphone compatible with iOS 15, was launched in 2015. We therefore find comparable media durations between the Microsoft Teams application offered on iOS and compatible with the 2015 iPhone, thanks to its updates to iOS 15, and the Microsoft Teams for Android offered on a smartphone running Android 6. If the iPhone 6S continues to be updated in the future, it is only then that the ‘iPhone will be able to access applications that cannot be accessed on old Android smartphones.

Above all, there remains the question of monitoring security updates by smartphone manufacturers. It remains essential to follow.