Mikel Arteta confides in the case of Alexandre Lacazette (ex-OL)

Alexandre Lacazette’s contract ends at the end of the season, and his situation is rather unclear at Arsenal. His trainer, Mikel Arteta spoke about the French striker’s case.

The start of the 2021-2022 fiscal year is difficult for Alexandre lacazette. Little used at Arsenal, he also saw a vague contractual situation. In July 2022, he will be free from any contract. The case of the center-forward was mentioned by Mikel arteta. “This is the situation and we must accept it. He’s our player and I treat him like any other member of the squad, he assured Sky Sports on the eve of the match against Aston Villa (9 p.m.). I’m not going to act any different because he has a season or more left, and that’s what he deserves. We have had to deal with all of this in the past and even now we have to see what is the best option for everyone in the end. “





“I had no doubts about his motivation”

The Spanish technician is satisfied with the involvement of the 30-year-old striker. “I had no doubts about her motivation. I probably would have decided to do something last summer if it was all about her financial future, he explained. VSThis is not the case with Lacazette and he shows it every day since I’ve been here. He remains a very important player for us “

Despite a very low playing time (5 matches), the former Lyonnais scored 3 goals, including a decisive against Crystal Palace on Monday (2-2). “I think he is able to transmit that energy, it was contagious for the rest of the team and for the stadium. He immediately created a different atmosphere with his determination and quality, enjoyed Arteta. He tried to change the outcome right away and he was convinced he could do it. “