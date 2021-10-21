Money for the Blues in speed, a final in pursuit

France’s pursuit record broken

The French, already second as soon as they entered qualifying behind the Transalpins, then achieved their best result for a long time at the world level thanks to Valentin Tabellion, Thomas Denis, Benjamin Thomas and Thomas Boudat who broke the French record in the evening (3’49 ” 558 established at the 2020 Worlds in Berlin) in 3’47”816 in the first round, more than three seconds better than their time at the start of the afternoon in qualifying. This performance ensures them a place on the podium this Thursday, a place that France has not occupied for 18 years (bronze medal in Stuttgart in 2003). They will face the Italian ogres at best for gold.