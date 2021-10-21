Money for the Blues in speed, a final in pursuit

The Netherlands logically won the team sprint event on the first day of the World Cycling Championships this Wednesday at the Stab Vélodrome in Roubaix, thus confirming their domination of the discipline and their Olympic title in Tokyo this summer.
France 3rd in Japan has climbed a new step thanks to a new generation of sprinters led by Rayan Helal (22 years old) and Florian Grengbo (20 years old) behind “the old” Sébastien Vigier (24 years old) in place since 2017. Beaten by the Dutch (Van der Berg, Lavreysen and Hoogland) in the final, they have already made an appointment for future events in the worthy line of their glorious predecessors at the top of the world hierarchy for the last twenty-five years with 21 places on the podium including 11 on the first step of the Worlds.
Italy took the lead in the men’s team pursuit tournament. La Nazionale, which fielded its four titular Olympic champions (including Filippo Ganna) in Tokyo, clocked 3’46”760 over the 4 kilometers standing start, during the first round of the competition after dominating the qualifications at the start of daytime.
France’s pursuit record broken
The French, already second as soon as they entered qualifying behind the Transalpins, then achieved their best result for a long time at the world level thanks to Valentin Tabellion, Thomas Denis, Benjamin Thomas and Thomas Boudat who broke the French record in the evening (3’49 ” 558 established at the 2020 Worlds in Berlin) in 3’47”816 in the first round, more than three seconds better than their time at the start of the afternoon in qualifying. This performance ensures them a place on the podium this Thursday, a place that France has not occupied for 18 years (bronze medal in Stuttgart in 2003). They will face the Italian ogres at best for gold.
In the qualifications of the women’s pursuit tournament, Germany, Olympic champion in Tokyo, was credited with the best time (4’13 ” 082) ahead of Italy and Great Britain, her victim in the final of the Tokyo Games. . In scratch, the Frenchwoman Victoire Berteau finished 6th in the event won by the Italian Martina Fidenza.