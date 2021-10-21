More beautiful life: who kidnapped Abdel? We have the answer – News Series on TV

In the next episodes of “Plus belle la vie”, fans will be able to find out who is behind Abdel’s kidnapping, when his life is more in danger than ever …

Screenshot

Warning, this article contains many spoilers on the next episodes of Plus belle la vie. If you don’t want to know anything, don’t read on.

Last Friday’s episode of Plus belle la vie was decidedly eventful. Theater of the tragic death of Caesar, he also saw the disappearance of Abdel in very strange circumstances. In the episode broadcast this Tuesday evening, Boher and Alison discover, thanks to CCTV images from the highway area, that the young lawyer has been kidnapped.

And his life could be in danger. In any case, this is what an extract from episode 4385, offered on the France 3 site, suggests. There we can see Boher announcing to Nisma, Alison, and Bilal that Abdel’s bloodstained jacket was found in an abandoned van. The policeman adds that a diver found Abdel’s watch at the bottom of a lake, and warns his family that they must expect the worst.





Will the writers dare to kill this iconic character? If there is little chance that the fate of Abdel is as tragic as that of Caesar (two deaths in less than a few weeks would do a lot, even for Plus belle la vie), his future still remains in suspense.

Especially since we know more about the person who kidnapped him. If Karim wonders if it is not his fault that his son is missing, it is actually someone from the young lawyer’s past who attacked him. According to the Stars Actus site, the culprit would be a certain Imène.

As the young man tries to find out more about her, he notices a polar from the Prison Administration. He then has a flash: he sees the prison van that he had blown up a few years earlier.

Remember: it is 2017. After being kidnapped and kidnapped by a gang of only 17-year-old thugs, he sees his mother being murdered in front of his eyes, just hours before the police save him.

This drama will completely change Abdel who becomes a cold and violent man thirsting for revenge. He will then commit an attack by blowing up the van that was carrying all the members of the gang that had his mother killed, murdering innocent people in the process.

Inside was Imene’s husband, who therefore waited all these years for revenge. Will she succeed in going all the way? Answer in the next episodes of Plus belle la vie.