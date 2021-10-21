Moscow at a standstill, Latvia is reconfiguring itself, increase in sick leaves in Italy

The pandemic has killed at least 4.9 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by Agence France-Presse from official sources, Thursday, October 21 at noon. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate released Thursday, between 80,000 and 180,000 healthcare professionals died from Covid-19 between January 2020 and May of this year.

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher, or between 10 and 15 million deaths.

Moscow stationary for eleven days

Aerial view of the Yastrebkovskoe cemetery where the dead of Covid-19 are buried, October 21, 2021. DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV / AP

On Thursday, Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, ordered the closure, from October 28 to November 7, of all non-essential businesses and organizations in order to stem the most deadly epidemic outbreak in the city. He said all restaurants, bars and non-essential shops in Moscow would be closed. Only supermarkets and pharmacies will be able to remain open.

Moscow City Hall had already announced on Tuesday that all people over the age of 60 should be confined for four months from October 28 and that companies should resort to 30% teleworking at least until the end of February.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a week off throughout Russia from October 30 to November 7, which can be anticipated or extended at the level of each region. Mr. Putin will not attend any in-person events, the Kremlin said on Thursday. The public authorities still refuse, for the time being, to any confinement or curfew, for fear of experiencing an already fragile economy.

Thursday, the country recorded in twenty-four hours an unprecedented number of contaminations and deaths, with respectively 1,036 deaths and 36,339 new cases. The Russian government has officially recorded nearly 227,500 deaths from Covid-19 to date, but this toll is largely underestimated, the national statistics agency Rosstat having, for its part, counted more than 400,000 deaths at the end of August.

The effects of this wave are increased tenfold by a laborious vaccination campaign, due to the mistrust and the wait-and-see attitude of the Russians. Less than a third of them are vaccinated, according to the specialized site Gogov.

A hospital in Riga, the Latvian capital, Thursday, October 21. Hospitals in the country of 1.9 million people have stopped treating people with cancer and other illnesses, focusing only on those sick with Covid and in need of intensive care. GINTS IVUSKANS / AFP

Latvia confined itself again on Thursday for a month, closing non-essential stores, cinemas, theaters and hairdressers.

As of October 20, Latvia has experienced 1,406 infections per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, the highest per capita rate in the world. Its Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Estonia, follow closely behind, with 1,221 and 1,126 cases, respectively. Only around half of the Latvian population is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest scores in the European Union, just ahead of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia, where rates are even lower.





The lockdown is to last until November 15 and will include a curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as a take-out policy at restaurants. Telecommuting will be the rule for workers who can. Schools will also switch to distance learning, with the exception of children in kindergarten and the first three years of primary school.

Hospitals in the country of 1.9 million people have stopped treating people with cancer and other illnesses, focusing only on those sick with Covid-19 and in need of intensive care.

Earlier this month, a scientific advisory group for the fight against Covid said it was stopping working with the government because its advice during the summer had been ignored. “There must be a demand from the government for academic expertise, but our current experience shows that there is no demand from the cabinet”the scientists said in a statement.

The Covid-19 comes to remember the memory of the British

The United Kingdom recorded, Thursday, 52,009 cases of Covid-19 and the toll has increased by 115 deaths, reaching 139,146 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Disappeared for weeks from current events and concerns, the pandemic suddenly comes back to remember the British.

The British government admitted on Wednesday that contaminations could soon reach 100,000 cases per day. However, he rejected calls to reverse the lifting of the last restrictions, in July, instead encouraging those over 50 to receive a booster dose and young people who are not vaccinated to do so in order to avoid a round. live as Christmas approaches. Faced with the deterioration of the situation, calls are increasing for the government to apply its ” Plan B “, which provides for a possible return of the mask indoors, encouragement for teleworking, even vaccination passports.

The British Medical Association accused the government of showing “Willful negligence”, judging the current situation ” unsustainable “ and calling for immediate action.

Health pass: avalanche of sick leaves in Italy

Rome launched its vaccination campaign in December 2020. Almost 82% of people over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated. Here, a patient considered to be at risk receives his third dose, on September 21, 2021, in Rome. YARA NARDI / REUTERS

Since the health pass became mandatory to go to work on October 15, Italy has recorded a sharp increase in the number of sick leaves. According to figures transmitted by social security, on October 15, 94,113 sick leaves were issued by attending physicians, against 76,836 a week earlier, an increase of about 28%. Monday, October 18, 192,174 sick leaves were issued, against 165,061 a week earlier, an increase of about 16.4%.

The introduction of the mandatory health pass has also led to a significant increase in the number of rapid antigenic tests, with more than 900,000 tests carried out on Monday, around 600,000 on Tuesday and 800,000 on Wednesday, according to the government website.

The first European country to be affected by the epidemic in February 2020, Italy paid a heavy price with more than 130,000 deaths. Rome launched its vaccination campaign in December of the same year and nearly 82% of people over 12 are now fully vaccinated (almost 86% including those who received a first dose).