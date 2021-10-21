Moscow will shut down all non-essential services

Russia is suffering its worst wave of Covid-19 epidemic since the start of the pandemic. On Thursday, the country broke again its record for contaminations and deaths in 24 hours.

Moscow City Hall on Thursday ordered the closure from October 28 to November 7 of all non-essential services in order to stem its deadliest outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. “During this period, all Moscow companies and organizations will have to stop work“Wrote the mayor Sergei Sobyanin, specifying that the places of”sale of medicines, food and basic necessities“. During these eleven days, theaters and museums will also be able to continue operating with a 50% gauge and on condition that visitors have a health pass.

“Experience shows us that nonworking days are the most effective way to reduce the number of cases and deaths.», Argued Sergei Sobyanin. Russia is suffering its worst wave of Covid-19 epidemic since the start of the pandemic. On Thursday, the country again broke its record for contaminations and deaths in 24 hours, with 1,036 new deaths and 36,339 new cases, respectively. The Russian government has officially recorded nearly 227,389 deaths from Covid-19 to date, but this toll is largely underestimated, the national statistics agency Rosstat having, for its part, counted more than 400,000 deaths at the end of August.

The effects of this wave are increased tenfold by a laborious vaccination campaign, due to the mistrust and the wait-and-see attitude of the Russians. Less than a third of them are vaccinated, according to the specialized site Gogov. After weeks without concrete action, the authorities have finally announced in recent days several restrictive measures. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin declared a week off in early November. But the public authorities still refuse, for the time being, to any confinement or curfew, for fear of experiencing an already fragile economy.