Mourinho turns on his players after sinking against Bodo Glimt

AS Roma coach José Mourinho did not spare his players, humiliated 6-1 by Norwegians Bodo Glimt on Matchday 3 of the Europa Conference League

“It is my responsibility.” When José Mourinho kicks off a post-match press conference by taking responsibility for his choices, it’s never good for those who have played. After two quiet victories for AS Roma in the Europa Conference League, the Roman coach had decided to give playing time to the usual substitutes for the trip of Bodo Glimt, Thursday evening in Norway (nine changes compared to the team who lost to Juve last weekend in Serie A). A bad inspiration for the Special One since the Roman team was humiliated 6-1 against the Scandinavian team, 218th in the UEFA rankings. Never a team led by the former coach of Real or Inter had conceded six goals in 1,008 games.





“I knew the limits of some”

“It is my responsibility”, thus entrusted the Roman coach to Sky before lighting the holders of the evening. “I did it with good intentions, to give opportunities to those who work hard and also to rest for some players. We lost to a team with more quality, better, it’s that simple. If I could use the same players in every game, I would. But it’s risky. There is a difference in quality between one group of players and the other group. I decided to make these changes, I knew the limits some, I knew but expected a better answer. ” And Mourinho concluded: “The good thing is that no one will ask me why I play with the same players all the time.”