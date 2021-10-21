MPs and Senators reach agreement on the bill

“We have just found an unexpected agreement on a historic text in favor of the animal condition in France”, welcomed the deputy LREM Loïc Dombreval, co-author of this bill.

Progressive ban on wild animals in circuses and dolphinariums, sale of puppies and kittens in prohibited pet stores … Deputies and senators reached an agreement on Thursday, October 21 on the text against animal abuse, paving the way for its adoption fast. “We have just found an unexpected agreement on a historic text in favor of the animal condition in France”, welcomed on Twitter the deputy LREM Loïc Dombreval, co-author of this bill.

We have just found an unexpected agreement on a historic text in favor of the animal condition in France.

Prohibition of wild animals in circuses, in dolphinariums, prohibition on sale of dogs and cats in pet shops, etc.

Magnificent victory for the animals! – Loïc Dombreval (@LoicDombreval) October 21, 2021

According to the agreement reached, the commercial exploitation of wild species will be ended, with a ban on their acquisition and reproduction within two years. Their presence in traveling circuses will also be banned within seven years. As for the detention of cetaceans in dolphinaria, it will be prohibited within five years. The breeding of American mink and animals of other species raised exclusively for the production of fur will also be prohibited.





The bill should also help prevent impulse purchases of pets, which lead to too many abandonments. To do this, the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores will be prohibited as of January 1, 2024. The presentation of animals in shop windows will no longer be permitted. The sale of animals online will also be better regulated. The text also intends to tighten the penalties in the event of mistreatment. A certificate of knowledge before acquiring a pet will thus be issued.