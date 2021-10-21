Murder of Gabby Petito: “human remains” found near belongings of her fiance on the run

OTHER FACT – The investigation into the assassination of the young instagramer was relaunched Wednesday by the discovery in a Florida nature reserve of objects related to her fiance, actively wanted. Police announced in the evening that human remains had been discovered.

The end of the hunt? The Gabby Petito affair, which has fascinated America for weeks, experienced a new twist on Wednesday. From “human remains” were found in a Florida nature reserve near belongings belonging to the boyfriend of the murdered young traveler, the main suspect in the murder, US federal police said on Wednesday. “Investigators found what appear to be human remains along with personal items such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie.” in an area that was “until recently under water”, FBI agent Michael McPherson said in a short speech. Forensic scientists will remain on site “probably several days”, he clarified.

The finds were made on the Carlton Reservation near Sarasota, near a trail he frequented, Tampa Federal Police said on Wednesday.

The parents of the fiancé on site

The parents of Brian Laundrie, 23, went there on Wednesday morning, Steven Bertolino, lawyer for the Laundrie family, said in a statement. Qualified for “person of interest for the investigation”, the latter initially refused to answer questions from the police after the body of Gabby Petito, 22, was found near Grand Teton National Park. He had finally disappeared too, and had been missing for weeks. Subject to an arrest warrant, he was charged with fraudulent use of a bank card. A video released in September by police in Moab, Utah, had heightened the disturbance on the young man’s personality. “She gets angry sometimes”, he declared in particular to the agents, called for a marital dispute, while Gabby Petito appeared in tears, in a car.

Read also

The announcement of these new elements in the investigation was widely covered Wednesday by American televisions, which dispatched helicopters to film the search area. Documenting her crossing of the American West on social networks, Gabby Petito had disappeared in August while traveling with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, arousing strong emotion and questions about the role played by the latter, who had returned alone at their Florida home.

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – Storm Aurora: cut roads, blown roofs … damage in the wake of the gusts Storm Aurora: what awaits you tonight and this night from Brittany to Paris Storm Aurora: a “mini-tornado” hits a town in Finistère and destroys a house EXCLUSIVE – “We did not know Nordahl Lelandais”: for the first time, wedding guests where Maëlys was kidnapped testify EXCLUSIVE SURVEY – Presidential 2022: Le Pen, Zemmour and Bertrand still neck and neck

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.