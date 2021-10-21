Murder of Gabby Petito: the discovery of human remains and her boyfriend’s belongings relaunches the investigation

Not found for weeks in the context of the investigation into the death of the young instagrammer, Gaby Petito’s boyfriend was actively sought by investigators. This Wednesday, a discovery could well give a new turn to the affair.

Human remains, near personal effects belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, were discovered by investigators in Florida on Wednesday, October 20, an FBI agent announced, AFP reports.

An area her boyfriend frequented

The case of the disappearance of this young instagramer, later found dead visibly strangled, captivates the United States and the whole world. Her boyfriend, described as “person of interest in the investigation”, quickly became untraceable after the discovery of Gabrielle Petito’s body.

Looking for him for weeks, investigators ended up discovering “human remains” in a Florida nature reserve, in a hitherto submerged area, near a trail frequented by the young man. These remains were located near a bag and notebook, which belonged to Brian Laundrie.

The forensic scientists will analyze the remains

The young man’s personality is of particular interest to investigators. In particular, a video released by the police in September caused trouble. Gabby Petito was seen in tears, recounting an argument with her boyfriend.

Members of the forensic science should remain at the scene of the discovery of these human remains for several days. The parents of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie also attended.