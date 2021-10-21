Mutual: towards a sharp increase in the prices of complementary health insurance in 2022?

The prices of complementary health insurance could sharply increase despite the government’s call to order last week.

The prices of complementary health insurance should soar in 2022. An increase in contributions that could reach 7 to 10% according to the Federation of independent mutuals (FNIM). “Complementary health insurance had much less care to reimburse during the Covid-19 pandemic, so they initially saved more than two billion, and in reality, according to the cabinet of Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, it is is 2.8 billion. We took from them via the Covid tax 1.5 billion so they still have 1.3 billion “, analyzes Daniel Rosenweb, author of the (very) black book of mutuals, quoted by France Info.

The government of Jean Castex had however expressly asked mutuals to moderate their rates next year. But according to their unions, with an aging population and ever more expensive care, 2021 has been expensive for complementary. According to the consumer association UFC Que-Choose, one in five insured would spend more than 200 euros per month for his complementary health.

For example, in the first half of 2021, dental care increased by € 958 million and hearing care by € 278 million, compared to 2019

For the French mutual, the government’s request to freeze the increase in tariffs is not realistic. She indicates on Twitter “that in September, the French mutual insurance company alerted the public authorities to the deficit accounts of complementary health insurance of nearly 900 million euros in the first half of 2021 alone, due to an unprecedented increase in spending health”.

Blame it on the 100% health reform

The reform of 100% Health weighed on the accounts of complementary organizations. The increase is particularly noticeable on dental care, which “has been undervalued”, according to several actors interviewed, indicates the site argus of the insurance. According to the study of the three federations of complementary health organizations, dental care has climbed by 45% over the first half of 2021. As Catherine Touvrey, Managing Director of Harmonie mutuelle, points out: “The reform is not to be expected. financially balanced. “

Beyond 100% Health, the players put forward a catching-up of post-Covid care, as well as – a more unprecedented cause – “an increased use of osteo and physiotherapy care”, assures Camille Mosse, technical director of the health department at the within the Mercer broker. In fact, “confinements and teleworking would have weighed on the health of the French,” she says. All these factors have in any case increased the financing needs of health expenditure. And so, mechanically, played on the mark-up campaigns.