It took him over a month to reflect on the past. When he speaks of the Magnificent, Paul immediately thinks of the void he has left since September 6, so his voice sometimes breaks. At 58 years old, the only son of Jean-Paul Belmondo tells us about the joy of living of this force of nature. First extracts from his confidences.

Paris Match. Your father left surrounded by his loved ones, whom he adored. Can you imagine him having now found all his loved ones somewhere?

Paul Belmondo. I often think about it. My father believed in an afterlife. I want to believe it too. It reassures me to tell myself that he is in the company of Gabin, Ventura, Bedos, Brasseur, Marielle, Rochefort, Charles Gérard, that they laugh and drink shots. I also tell myself that he joined my sister Patricia, his father, his mother with whom he had such a strong bond. I imagine he is happy. Lately, he never mentioned death, never told us: “It’s over, I’m going to go.” Even though we all knew, including him, that he was fighting his last fight. He fought to the end and was able to leave in a peaceful and reassured manner. With Alain and Muriel, my uncle and my aunt, my sisters Florence and Stella, Pierre Vernier, the last of the band from the Conservatory, who came often, we accompanied him to the end. It was so important that we were together with him! I thank him for allowing us to do so. And I would like to add something that may not please some, but too bad: I thought a lot about David and Laura, who could not live these moments with Johnny. It must have been awful.





Have there been any significant father-son discussions in your life?

Modesty has always been an essential concept in our family, a form of tacit respect. The understanding, the acceptance of things could be broken sometimes; we have our characters and we have yelled at each other. Twenty years ago I was able to tell my father what I thought of his remarriage. It was not easy. But I had to do it, I didn’t want any unspoken words between us. So what has been said has been said, what has been done has been done. After getting really angry, we turned the page and never spoke about it again. There has never been any hard feelings about it.

You were three and a half years old when he left your mother, Élodie, for Ursula Andress. However, did he remain a present father?

After this separation, I lived in London with my mother until I was 11 years old. We joined him for weekends and vacations; sometimes he would come to England. When he was there, my father was 100% there for us. He refused to tour in July and August to stay with his children. I remember an anecdote about it. My mother had moved to the Lot, she had a problem with someone who really bothered her. My dad came in, slapped the guy twice, and it was sorted out. He was very protective.

