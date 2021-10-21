More

    “My father was a hero”

    NewsWorld


    Paris Match devotes its front page to Paul Belmondo, who tells us about the joy of living of his late father.

    It took him over a month to reflect on the past. When he speaks of the Magnificent, Paul immediately thinks of the void he has left since September 6, so his voice sometimes breaks. But the beautiful memories quickly win out over the sorrow. At 58 years old, the only son of Jean-Paul Belmondo tells us about the joy of living of this force of nature. This father who until the end, for love, made fun of pain.

    Find our exclusive interview in number 3781 of Paris Match.

    In summary

    PERSONALITIES
    Vincent Dedienne: a gala unlike any other

    THE AIR OF TIME
    Campaign notebook

    MAINTENANCE
    Anne Goscinny, Sylvie Uderzo The Ladies of Asterix
    CULTURE
    Books. Roland Perez as a boy
    Expo. Anni and Josef Albers: union makes modernity
    Music. The real life of Jean-Louis Murat
    Series. Golshifteh Farahani, the rebellious
    Movie theater. Benjamin Voisin: the world belongs to him

    POWERS

    DRAWING Joann Sfar

    SURVEY ON THE NEW CAÏDS IN MARSEILLE
    By Émilie Blachere


    MONTEBOURG BREAKS THE LEFT TRAIN-TRAIN
    By Caroline Fontaine

    WALID AL-SAHRAOUI LIVE DEATH
    By François de Labarre

    PAUL BELMONDO LIFE WITHOUT MY FATHER
    Interview Ghislain Loustalot

    NUREMBERG TRIAL: THE DOCUMENTS FOUND
    By Anne Jouan

    ORELSAN AT HIS BROTHER’S HONORARY BOARD
    By Clémence Duranton

    LEA VICENS TORERA IN THE IRON HAND
    By Nicolas Delesalle

    DALI BENSSALAH THE FRENCH WHO CHALLENGES 007
    By Paloma Clément-Picos

    JEWELERY
    The ring in all its forms

    WINE TOURISM
    Médoc, winegrowers’ getaways

    GAMES
    Superfluous

    WATCHMAKING
    Reverso, coin flip

    WELL-BEING
    On top of form with Kevin Mayer

    TO COME UP
    TikTok Madness

    AUTO
    At the polls, motorists!

    HEALTH
    Brain radiosurgery, more and more efficient

    MONEY
    Unemployment, the new suspended compensation rules

    ARCHIVES
    Steve Jobs, the eternal tech guru

    Crosswords and Sudoku GAMES

    THAT’S LIFE
    “Squid Game”. This series so violent

    Amanda

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_imgspot_img

