“My father was a hero”

Paris Match devotes its front page to Paul Belmondo, who tells us about the joy of living of his late father.

It took him over a month to reflect on the past. When he speaks of the Magnificent, Paul immediately thinks of the void he has left since September 6, so his voice sometimes breaks. But the beautiful memories quickly win out over the sorrow. At 58 years old, the only son of Jean-Paul Belmondo tells us about the joy of living of this force of nature. This father who until the end, for love, made fun of pain.

Find our exclusive interview in number 3781 of Paris Match.

