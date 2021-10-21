Naples and Galatasaray win, West Ham ensures in the Europa League

Galatasaray and Naples do the job
This is a result that does not especially suit OM’s business, author of a draw in Rome against Lazio a little earlier (0-0). In the other Group E match, Galatasaray won on the pitch on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow (1-0). It was Kerem Aktürkoglu who scored the only goal of the match (84th). With this victory, the Turks take off at the top of their group and are now four points ahead of Marseille, third.
In Group C, Naples did the right thing by winning against Legia Warsaw (3-0). After struggling for a long time to find the fault, the Italians were able to count on Lorenzo Insigne (76th), Victor Osimhen (80th) then Matteo Politano (90 + 5th) to take the three points. This precious victory allows Luciano Spalletti’s men to recover second place and above all to come back to two points behind their evening opponent.
West Ham and Frankfurt provide
West Ham practically ensured its qualification this Thursday evening by winning against Genk (3-0). Craig Dawson (45th), French defender Issa Diop (57th) and Jarrod Bowen (58th) are the scorers of the match. With three victories in as many matches in this Europa League, the Hammers are leaders in Group H with six points ahead of the second, Dinamo Zagreb.
In the group D clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympiakos, it was the Germans who took the upper hand (3-1). Despite the equalizer on the penalty kick from the Greeks through the former Caennais Youssef El-Arabi (30th), Frankfurt did not tremble and regains the lead in front of its opponent of the day.