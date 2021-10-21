Naples and Galatasaray win, West Ham ensures in the Europa League

Galatasaray and Naples do the job

This is a result that does not especially suit OM’s business, author of a draw in Rome against Lazio a little earlier (0-0). In the other Group E match, Galatasaray won on the pitch on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow (1-0). It was Kerem Aktürkoglu who scored the only goal of the match (84th). With this victory, the Turks take off at the top of their group and are now four points ahead of Marseille, third.