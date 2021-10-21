NASA has attached a plate to the Lucy probe for “future explorers of the solar system”

Dava Sobel, a science writer and journalist, said of this assignment: “ This emissary for the asteroids is itself a message. Lucy speaks for all that humanity can do best, ingenuity, creativity and effort. “

On this plaque, the Solar System and Lucy’s perpetual journey are depicted alongside a capsule of contemporary quotes from leading thinkers. From Albert Einstein to Martin Luther King, including George Harrison and John Lennon, twenty messages of peace and love will accompany Lucy on her journey through the ages.





A Turkish proverb also accompanies the plaque attached to the Lucy probe: “ When the ax entered the wood, many trees said, “At least the handle is one of us.” ”

Finally, on the sidelines of scientific progress and technical progress represented by the mission, Lucy makes the link between the history of our star system and its future. Behind this ancient poetry, there is a vertigo of consciousness. It is a journey that has the will to reconcile humanity with the ordeal of its condition: to survive and transmit.

