NBA – Evan Fournier fantastic for his first with the Knicks, LaMelo Ball already hot

The match: An epic duel between Knicks and Celtics at Madison Square Garden!

Evan Fournier has always dreamed of Madison Square Garden. So for his first in the mythical enclosure under the local colors, the Frenchman sublimated himself. A decisive performance for an epic victory for the Knicks against the Celtics after two overtime (138-134)! 32 points on the clock for the main New York rookie and 6 prize-winning baskets in total including 4 in overtime. Carried by the public, the native of Charenton saved his family before leading them to their first success by planting a new three-point less than a minute from the final buzzer. A shot to put the Knicks in front for good after more than fifty minutes of suspense.

By winning under the impetus of their French rear, Tom Thibodeau’s players have resisted Jaylen Brown’s 46 points – his new career record! A necessary performance from the young Celtics star. Because his comrade Jayson Tatum missed his meeting: only 7 shots converted into 30 attempts. That said, the All-Star winger did put in one of the game’s biggest baskets for Boston. A three-point action (with the fault therefore) to put Boston in control, 134 to 133. Evan Fournier then responded with his sixth distant arrow of the evening.

The Knicks could even have won earlier and saved themselves the extra minutes if they had defended better on the last possession of regulation time. They were caught up in the final throw-in for the Celtics, who managed to come back up the field in four seconds before serving Marcus Smart for a crucial three-point down the wing. The leader of Boston thus snatched a first extension. Then a second, before cracking on the wire. Julius Randle scored 35 points for New York. The Manhattan players start off with a great victory, full of suspense and emotions. Evan Fournier is likely to remember it for a long time.

The player: LaMelo Ball starts strong

24-0. The Hornets went 24-0 to the Pacers in the third quarter. Half of the points scored by their young star leader, LaMelo Ball. A crucial moment in the third quarter to erase a deficit of 16 lengths at the break and thus take control of the game. In the end, Charlotte narrowly won against Indiana (123-122). With a superb comeback and the overall performance image of Ball. The sophomore, voted rookie of the year last season, compiled 31 points (7 of 9 three-pointers), 9 rebounds and 7 assists. What set the tone for his second campaign in the NBA. Well that promises!

The team: The new Bulls seduce

You can surround Zach LaVine with Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, he will still find a way to score. The Bulls All-Star full-back registered 34 points on 17 shots and Chicago won its first game of the season by defeating the Pistons (94-88) on Tuesday night. An encouraging success since the bulls are still looking for automatisms after adding Ball and DeRozan during the offseason. The first named compiled 12 points and 6 rebounds, the second 17 and 7. Vucevic finished in double-double (15 points and 15 rebounds). In the end, it turned out to be more than enough to beat a Detroit team struggling offensively and limited to 40% success. Small additional data: this is the first time since March 2017 that the Bulls have a record of more than 50% of victories … As long as it lasts.





The shock: Denver wins in Phoenix

The Nuggets confirm that they are solid by going to win on the first shock of the season on the floor of the finalists (110-98). Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Denver notably made the difference in the second half by stifling the Suns’ attack in the third and fourth quarters. Devin Booker was limited to 12 points and 3 of 15 on shots …

The rookie: Chris Duarte is causing a stir!

Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs or Scottie Barnes were expected. In the end, it was Chris Duarte who stole the show for his first night in the NBA. The young Pacers player was clearly the best performing rookie with 27 points scored (6 three-pointers!). Very good performance also from Evan Mobley, the third pick in the draft, author of 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The performance: Ja Morant well launched

Steadily improving since arriving in the NBA in 2019, Ja Morant is a serious All-Star Game contender for his third season. And he started his campaign in the best way possible by slamming 37 points in the victory of the Grizzlies against the Cavaliers (132-121). He also added 6 rebounds, 6 assists and a crazy dunk.

The stat: 8

The Blazers treated Harrison Barnes like a “vulgar” Ben Simmons or Russell Westbrook on defense. The result ? 8 award-winning baskets (in 11 attempts) for the Kings winger, all too often alone behind the arc. A new personal best at three points and 36 units for him as well as the victory for his family.

The French: Fournier shines, but so does Gobert!

Evan Fournier was the most prolific French player last night. His friend Rudy Gobert was not unworthy either. The backbone of the Jazz was very effective with 16 points and 21 rebounds captured in just 29 minutes. More delicate evenings for Theo Maledon (4 points) and Killian Hayes (0 point, 5 rebounds), respectively with the Thunder and the Pistons.

The results of the night in the NBA

Hornets – Pacers: 123-122

Pistons – Bulls: 88-94

Knicks – Celtics: 138-134

Raptors – Wizards: 83-98

Grizzlies – Horsemen: 132-121

Timberwolves – Rockets: 124-106

Pelicans – Sixers: 97-117

Spurs – Magic: 123-97

Jazz – Thunder: 107-86

Trail Blazers – Kings: 121-124

Suns – Nuggets: 98-110

