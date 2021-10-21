Netflix series set to beat Lady’s Game audiences

Maid, the recent Netflix miniseries, may well overtake the audiences of the Lady’s game.

After the endless delusions like The Casa de Papel, the new pactolesque trend of Squid Game and the bad Netflix horror movies (among others, the collateral damage Night teeth), wouldn’t we have a slightly more intellectual and dramatic fashion? This is what the SVoD giant is on the verge of believing, in any case, given the anticipated success of his original miniseries titled Maid worn by Margaret Qualley.

A mini-series adapted from the memoirs of Stéphanie Land (named after Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive), which tells the stories of a single mother who fled her abusive partner, taking her child with her. She must then fight against poverty, homelessness and the American bureaucracy to rebuild her life and provide for her daughter’s needs..

Available since October 1, 2021, the series has not reached the 28-day mark allowing Netflix to reveal the exact figures of the program. Nevertheless, the platform is more than confident. According to figures relayed by Deadline, she believes that Maid will count 67 million views. Thus, the miniseries would be the sixth most-viewed original program on the platform, on par with the third season of Stranger Things and Sex life.

To situate its place in the attention of the public, the first part of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel is estimated at 69 million views and the third season of Sex Education to 55 million. In any case, with this score, the series would become Red N’s most important kickoff mini-series. Indeed, The Lady’s Game had 62 million views after its first 28 days and would therefore be overtaken (not much) by the dramatico-maternal adventure.





There is something to be amazed at at such extravagant numbers for a book-based series depicting family and social dramas. However, this success would be in line with the strategy of the big N: to be on all fronts. By dint of funding and disseminating a plethora of projects, a few end up standing out from the crowd. It remains to be seen whether these expectations are correct, or even underestimated, to cause a surprise effect. even more resounding, with the decisive announcement.

In addition, it should be remembered that Netflix has more and more subscribers around the world and that, therefore, the number of views is more likely to expect higher scores than previous creations … with more potential viewers. . Anyway, if you feel like you’re pushing the numbers up by the end of 28 days, you can always give a chance to Maid. The mini-series is only made up of ten episodes of about fifty minutes, showrunned by Molly Smith Metzler.