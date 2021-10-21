new bombardments on Mekele, conflict escalates

Mekele, the regional capital of Tigray, suffered another bombardment from the federal air force on Wednesday, October 20. Monday, raids against a telecommunications tower had already killed three children and injured a dozen civilians, according to the UN. This time, the strikes would have injured eight, according to a hospital source. Information from the front remains difficult to verify. But it appears that the fighting has intensified since the announcement on October 11 of a government counteroffensive against the rebellion in neighboring Amhara province, where the front line is now located.

A heavy explosion echoed throughout the city. Then, immediately after, a column of smoke rose into the sky. It was 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20. According to initial information from Mekele, the target was an industrial site on the outskirts of the city. Hospital services, as well as a UN spokesperson, quickly counted a dozen injured: factory workers, as well as a pregnant woman.

A spokesperson for the Ethiopian government, for his part, admitted that the aviation had indeed targeted a site used by the Tigrayan rebellion. A site which, according to him, is used for training and for the manufacture and repair of heavy weapons. The rebellion denied, saying it was a garage and tire warehouse.





► To read also: Ethiopia: the government admits having bombed Mekele, capital of the province of Tigray

These contradictory statements reflect the new phase of the conflict. Communications being cut again, impossible to know with certainty the situation on the ground. The bulk of the battle appears to be concentrated near the nearby towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, a crucial strategic crossroads for control of Amhara state. An American journalist on the spot reported convoys of militiamen rushing towards the fighting, armed with machetes. Each belligerent claims victories, although no human toll is communicated.

The United States condemned the ” escalation »Violence in Ethiopia. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter on Wednesday: “ We have seen credible reports of attacks in and around Mekele. The United States condemns the continued escalation of violence, which puts civilians at risk. The Ethiopian government and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray must end hostilities and begin talks now. “

We have seen the credible reports of attacks in and around Mekelle. The United States condemns the continuing escalation of violence, putting civilians in harm’s way. The government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front must end hostilities and begin talks now. – Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 20, 2021



► See also: Ethiopia: new offensive by government troops against the Tigrayan rebels