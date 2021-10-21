New Caledonia remains confined at weekends

In central Noumea, New Caledonia, September 7, 2021. THEO ROUBY / AFP

The government of New Caledonia and the state announced, Wednesday, October 20, the continuation of strict containment on weekends until the end of the month, in an attempt to avoid the rebound of the Covid-19 epidemic.

These measures, which involve a certificate for any movement as well as the closure of all non-essential businesses, will come into force on Saturday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Taking into account the weekend of All Saints’ Day, religious services will be authorized “With a maximum gauge of one seat in two and the obligation to present the sanitary pass”. The curfew is also maintained from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Since September 6, New Caledonia has been in the throes of a virulent first wave of coronavirus infections, which, according to the latest report, has left 245 dead.





More than 53% of the population fully vaccinated

While it reached 1,215 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at the height of the epidemic outbreak, the incidence rate now stands at 223 cases, but it is still considered ” too high “ by the authorities. The vaccination rate, “In clear progress”, is considered “Still far from the objectives set” : 53.59% of the total population (280,000 inhabitants) is fully vaccinated.

During the weekdays, an adapted containment, decided until the end of October, is in place and allows the opening of non-essential businesses. However, bars, theaters, casinos, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed. Any gathering of more than fifteen people is also prohibited.

The baccalaureate, college diploma and BTS exams have been canceled and will be replaced by continuous assessment assessments. In New Caledonia, the school calendar runs from mid-February to mid-December and is based on the southern summer.

Due to the epidemic, the FLNKS called for a postponement of the referendum on independence, scheduled for December 12. Faced with the government’s refusal, they called on voters not to go to the polls.