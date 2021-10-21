New Ethiopian air attack on Makalé, the capital of the Tigray region

Smoke rises after an airstrike in Makale, Ethiopia on October 20, 2021. STRINGER / REUTERS

On Wednesday, October 20, for the second time this week, the Ethiopian army launched an airstrike against Makale, the capital of the northern region of Tigray, marking a further escalation of the conflict that has lasted for nearly a year. On November 4, 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the federal army to the region, after months of tension, to drive out the dissident regional authorities from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which wielded power. power in Ethiopia until 2018.

Contrary to Monday’s strikes – the first reported on Makalé since the start of the conflict – the government quickly confirmed the information, first given by humanitarian sources and a resident. The raid “Aimed at converted installations [par les rebelles tigréens] in a weapons manufacturing and repair center for their military equipment “government spokesman Legesse Tulu told AFP.

Eight people were injured, including a pregnant woman, said Dr Hayelom Kebede of Ayder Hospital, Makalé’s main health facility. The aerial bombardment notably destroyed an industrial site, according to a resident. “It was very heavy and the plane was very close. The whole site burned down, we don’t know if there were any victims but the whole company went up in smoke ”, he clarified.

The government spokesperson also reported a new strike, this time west of Makalé. She was aiming “A training center and a heavy artillery depot” in the Tembien area, Legesse Tulu told AFP by SMS.

“Numerical superiority” and “control of the sky”

United States “Condemn the continued escalation of violence, which puts civilians at risk”, reacted Ned Price, the spokesperson for the State Department. The UN expressed concern after the latest violence, noting in particular that according to initial information, civilians, including women and children, were among the wounded in Makalé. “We have clearly stated our concerns about the impact of these operations on civilians as well as the need to avoid any offensive operation that could target civilians”Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.





The strikes “Seem to be part of the efforts undertaken to weaken the armed resistance in Tigray”, as TPLF forces gain ground in the Amhara region, south of Tigray, said William Davison, Ethiopia specialist at the International Crisis Group (ICG). “Besides numerical superiority, control of the sky is one of the last areas in which the federal government retains a military advantage”, he added. For the past two weeks, various sources have been reporting signs of a new Addis Ababa offensive against Tigray officials.

On Monday, the Ethiopian army carried out two raids against TPLF positions in Makalé. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least three children had been killed. At first, the government had called “Total lie” information from humanitarian, diplomatic and medical sources reporting these bombings. State media then confirmed the information and claimed that airstrikes had targeted TPLF targets.

At least 2 million displaced people

A spokesperson for the TPLF, Getachew Reda, denounced Wednesday’s raid, which he said was launched against a residential area of ​​Makalé. “The government’s reaction to its losses in the current conflict is to target civilians hundreds of kilometers from the battlefield”, he added on Twitter. A little later, he claimed the TPLF’s takeover of at least two towns in the Amhara region, placing “Within artillery range” Kombolcha and Dessie, where tens of thousands of civilians had taken refuge in the advance of rebels since July. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry on Monday accused the TPLF of attacks on civilians in Amhara and Afar regions.

At the start of the conflict, the federal forces quickly took control of most of the region, including Makalé, which fell into their hands at the end of November 2020. But in June, the TPLF took back most of Tigray and then continued its offensive. in neighboring regions, accentuating a humanitarian crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of people. According to the UN, at least 2 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Tigray and neighboring regions.

