New shattering revelation about Kylian Mbappé!

A strong man at the start of the season, Kylian Mbappé remains PSG’s main priority for the next recruitment periods. Announced at Real Madrid next summer, the tricolor striker is still far from having decided for his future. Big surprise on the horizon?

Mbappé does not close the door to an extension at PSG

In an interview with the daily L’Équipe in early October, Kylian Mbappé openly hinted at a glimmer of hope for an extension of his contract, which expires on June 30, with Paris Saint-Germain. “It is, therefore, you are going to leave … It has been long enough now that I have been in football to know that the truth of yesterday is not that of today or that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen ”, replied the 22-year-old French international. A message that arrived 5 out of 5 in the ears of the leaders of the PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo in particular.

Towards a consensus for the extension of Kylian Mbappé?





Indeed, the journalist Abdellah Boulma dropped a bomb this Wednesday on the future of Kylian Mbappé. On his Twitter account, the editor-in-chief of Cahiers de d’Afrique reveals that “Leonardo in constant contact with the Mbappé clan. Objective: to persuade him to extend with guarantee of a central role in the project. A disagreement related to the length of the contract can become a consensus, such as an extension and then departure in a year. Real in pole position, Klopp on the lookout. “

The sports reporter explains that the high level performances plead in favor of Kylian Mbappé who intends to complete his contract. “There is still little hope on the side of the PSG leadership for a short extension ruling out the hypothesis of a free start next June,” said Abdellah Boulma. In case of agreement, Paris Saint-Germain will have managed a very big blow after its high summer transfer window.