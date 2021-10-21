New World: Amazon’s MMO economy faces a very embarrassing financial crisis!

As soon as it came out, players rushed to Amazon Games’ latest production, making it one of the biggest hits on Steam whose attendance statistics are always full. However, the involvement of the players, who, for some, have started to reach the end of the game, perhaps caused an economic phenomenon which was very inconvenient for the financial equilibrium of the servers.

New World currently has a lot to do to rectify the chaotic launch of its game. the recent flaw making the players invincible, other problems plunge some MMO servers into a real economic crisis.

The world of New World may be virtual, it is governed by certain aspects of our societies and the economy is part of it.. Therefore, it is important when simulating this type of universe to anticipate the incidents that players may encounter during their games. However, it seems that New World’s economy has come up against a major challenge. by choosing to focus on exchanges between players, items to obtain gold or the disposal of items deemed unnecessary.

Gold, a rare commodity in New World lands

By reaching the last portions of the game, some players have, despite themselves, highlighted a malfunction of the game’s system in relation to its economy because it is currently the victim, at least on some servers, of a rare economic phenomenon: deflation. In practice, this translates into an increase in the cost of gold, due to its scarcity, to the detriment of services and goods, the cost of which is decreasing.





This scarcity is explained by the fact that the money in the game is extracted more quickly from the economic system than it is supplied through loot, quest rewards or any other method allowing gold to be injected into the system. New World. As a result, players react by keeping their money rather than spending it, but all of this puts the brakes on key elements of the game such as crafting, repairing items and equipment, or purchasing properties.

To combat this imbalance, players have chosen to set up a barter system to obtain certain items because gold is now more valuable than certain resources. New World is therefore currently facing a shortage of money caused, in part, by the lack of non-player characters able to offer players gold in exchange for items they wish to get rid of.

As said above, not all the servers are affected but it could be that, within a few days, the problem emerges in turn, causing the same concerns as those mentioned above. On Reddit, many players express their frustration with the economic state of the servers, while others, spared for the moment, put it into perspective. Still, this additional problem should go back to the ears of Amazon Games and that it may give even more work to the teams working to monitor the game.