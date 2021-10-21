Neymar, the news that shakes OM

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

OM supporters can start to tremble: the latest news about Neymar is rather reassuring. If his injury to the adductors was “above all an embarrassment”, had specified Mauricio Pochettino Monday afternoon, the latter hoped for a return to competition from his striker very soon.

Sunday, in Marseille? According to L’Équipe, this is not excluded. “It is even quite possible that it appears in the group convened for the trip to Provence”, can we read in the sports daily. In absolute terms, by gritting his teeth, Neymar could even have played against RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League (3-2) but the discomfort could have turned into a serious injury and the unavailability stretched over several weeks.

Yesterday, while his teammates were at rest, the 29-year-old Brazilian went to the PSG training center to continue his treatment protocol while waiting to resume racing, today or tomorrow. He was seen smiling, relaxed … and back to his healthy weight. Which, again, may not be very good news for OM before the Classic on Sunday (8:45 p.m.).

Neymar (PSG) is ready to return to his best level

Embarrassed in the adductors on his return from selection, Neymar does not inspire major concern at PSG. Internally, the staff even seem confident about an imminent return to their best level https://t.co/CYUQSz9t8t pic.twitter.com/6tGOSttCyJ

– THE TEAM (@the team) October 20, 2021