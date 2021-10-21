Nintendo Direct: The Format That Reboosted Nintendo And Changed The Industry In 10 Years

On this Thursday, October 21, for ten years Nintendo has often broadcast its “Nintendo Direct”, a video format where the Kyoto company takes stock of its new products, games from third-party and independent publishers, or its upcoming services. A birthday far from trivial. In addition to helping the Japanese company in its latest marketing stalemate, Nintendo Directs have also influenced Xbox and Sony.

Cult video games celebrating their tenth anniversary are quite common, but much less so when it comes to a video format. Born in 2011 and broadcast for the first time on October 21 of that same year, Nintendo Direct are now an integral part of the Japanese manufacturer’s communication, regularly taking stock of the Switch’s catalog (sometimes also services) for about forty minutes, whether with titles already known or surprise announcements. Barely a month ago, the last big edition unveiled Kirby and the Forgotten World, the first opus of the series in 3D, as well as an unexpected date for Bayonetta 3. A showcase format accompanied by “Indie World”, dedicated to games Indies coming to Switch, and exclusive lyrics like Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Direct to the public

A very complete offer today which has not always been appreciated or effective. In 2011, Nintendo was stuck between a Wii U that struggled to be understood and the disappointing start of the 3DS. In this context, Satoru Iwata – then president of Nintendo, now deceased – would have “opened the door”, as the journalist Daan Koopmann, co-editor of Nintendo World Report, explains on Twitter. “Instead of giving a conference (…) the company presented its software line and focused almost entirely on games on a Ustream page” he asserts. “The response in Japan has been quite positive, which has prompted Satoru Iwata to rethink the approach in order to provide information to consumers”. It is September 2011, and the Wii U has just been unveiled to the world at E3, three months earlier.

E3 2011 – Wii U unveils itself

Florent Gorges, author of several books on the history of Nintendo that we contacted by phone, underlines in all cases the importance of Satoru Iwata, who took over as head of the company in 2002, in the emergence of this new format : “He wanted to address everyone (…) what he will do with the Wii” he recounts. “Nintendo has always had the reputation of being very secret”. An image that Iwata will seek to blur with the “Iwata Asks”, articles where the president interviews the developers of the company, until then almost unknown. A column which will also have its place directly in the Japanese edition of the first Nintendo Direct, in October 2011. A year later, it will be the last conference of the firm at E3, replaced by videos planned for the show . The Wii U case is not unrelated to this decision either.

One format, two versions: For its first edition, Nintendo Direct is the subject of two separate presentations for Japan and the United States. On the land of the manufacturer, it is Iwata, behind a very solemn desk, who takes stock of the novelties of the 3DS. A speech three times longer than the American version. For his part, Reggie Fils-Aimé, then president of Nintendo of America, jokes about those who have not yet afforded the latest portable console from the company. An originality that does not really surprise Florent Gorges: “Nintendo America has always been very independent from Nintendo Japan”. Gradually, the two versions will merge, with a different presenter depending on the edition. According to the Nintendo specialist, the services of Satoru Iwata were initially strongly criticized, before the latter worked tirelessly on his English, bringing out his sympathetic side. This would have contributed to the success of Nintendo Direct. A g. : Reggie Fils-Aimé / A d. : Satoru Iwata, during the first Nintendo Direct



Doubts at the show

At the time, Nintendo’s turnaround was astonishing. “(The Nintendo Direct, editor’s note) looked like an admission of defeat for the company” asserts on GamesIndustry Christopher Dring, media president, spectator of the company’s latest E3 live conference. “He just couldn’t put on a good show, so he wasn’t even going to try”. Florent Gorges is not so categorical, explaining that Nintendo has never detailed his real motivations. It would be more of an awareness, given the price difference between a home video and a presentation in front of thousands of journalists., without neglecting the role of Iwata. “Nintendo has always had money in reserve” specifies the author, in spite of the Wii U and the beginnings of the 3DS.

Initially uncomfortable in the exercise of the camera face (eyes riveted on the teleprompter and stiff bodies, as we explained to you in a 2019 post), Nintendo will gradually appropriate this new communication space, often allowing itself eccentricities, like the puppets with the effigy of the stars of the company, keeping his most beautiful nuggets for E3, which he does not neglect for all that. How to forget this fight between Reggie Fils-Aimé and Iwata at the announcement of the Mii in Super Smash Bros for Wii U? All in a colorful atmosphere with the managers of the firm who speak directly to the spectators. Today, despite similar formats, neither Xbox nor Sony does the same. Big N is close and transparent.

All live

Nintendo Directs are also a way of granting an equivalent highlight for each title, specifies Florent Gorges, when some could previously be quickly forgotten. Titles also often available a few months after their appearance, when it is not a demo to download immediately. In short, the company is reconnecting with its audience, and the late success of the 3DS and the success of the Switch will help the company in this direction.. And always with a sense of spectacle. The arrival of Kazuya in Smash Bros Ultimate and the announcement of the sequel to Breath of the Wild (hidden from journalists) have recently marked.

Naturally, this desire to get closer to the public will irrigate the entire industry. In 2018, Microsoft launched the Inside Xbox, a much longer format than the Nintendo Direct, which is not intended to release ad after ad but rather to take the time to discuss issues related to the brand. The American company has even partnered with Twitch, the premier platform in the art of bringing together actor and spectator, as part of the ID @ Xbox, dedicated to new independent games at Microsoft. A way to increase the number of places to speak, and to move away slowly from conferences that are certainly broadcast live all over the world, ultimately far from consumers in the flesh.

A trend that goes even further at PlayStation, which has shunned E3 since 2019, and which has made its formats (State of Play, PS5 Showcase) its main means of communication. It also happens to the manufacturer to post important information “like that”, on its official blog, as it was most recently the case for the port of God of War on PC. An approach almost unthinkable a few years ago, especially for a big player like Sony. The Covid-19 health crisis thus acted as a driving force for the other headliners in the industry, forced to change their habits, saving costs in the process without compromising the announcement effect. Now, even Ubisoft, Square Enix or Capcom have their video format, but broadcast much less often than Nintendo Direct.