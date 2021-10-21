No, Mr. Zemmour, pointing a gun at journalists is not a “joke” – Release

“What do we do with that?” Wednesday, we asked ourselves Libé – as, we are sure, in many French editors – how to treat the “joke” Eric Zemmour pointing a military rifle (exhibition, of course, but a weapon nonetheless) towards the journalists who accompanied him to the Milipol show on Wednesday. “It’s not laughing anymore, eh… Back off!” he said, laughing. The far-right quasi-candidate for the presidential election, convicted of inciting racial hatred, then dealt with“fools” the Minister in charge of Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, and all those who do not understand this “joke”.

Intimidation

Eric Zemmour is no longer a journalist, a simple “polemicist” or even a successful writer. It is a presidential candidate. He has not yet announced it for reasons of pure political strategy, but – and it is our role as observers and critics of political life to say it – he is already in the presidential campaign. The one who was at the center of this scene, followed by a swarm of microphones, cameras and paper scrapers equipped with their smartphones, is considering the supreme magistracy, therefore the possibility of being the guarantor of the fundamental freedoms of our country.





That’s not a “Histrion” that would make a bad joke. He’s a man who, a few days ago in Béziers – at his “friend” Robert Ménard, who once defended press freedom on behalf of Reporters Without Borders – outlined his conception of a “Strong state” and proposed to“Take away the power” of “Checks and balances”. A man who therefore has a political project to reduce freedoms and breaches the balance of power built for centuries in this country. A man who has clearly announced that he will tackle it if, tomorrow, he is elected President of the Republic. Pointing a gun at journalists when you aspire to this function is not a “joke”, this is intimidation. All the more so when we continue to attack public broadcasting and threaten to suppress the Constitutional Council in a country where an editorial staff, that of Charlie hebdo, was decimated six years ago and that, for weeks, victims of the attacks of November 13, 2015 tell the bar what it is to have had Kalashnikovs under their noses in a bloodbath.

Denounce the unacceptable

Some will respond that talking about this scene, showing it, denouncing it or criticizing it will only fuel the “Media machine” and the hate speech by Eric Zemmour. May be. We can say that we are not participating in a runaway. OK. But if Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Anne Hidalgo, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron or Xavier Bertrand had done the same “joke”, wouldn’t we have had banners on the news channels denouncing the “excess” or the “madness” of such and such ? Wouldn’t we have made papers to denounce their “Slippage”? To denounce the unacceptable is perhaps to risk making it more visible. But not to do so is to accept and trivialize a fact that cannot be. And what Eric Zemmour did on Wednesday, pointing a gun at journalists, is unacceptable and dangerous.