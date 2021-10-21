Not seen TV! Franck (ADP 2021) unveils behind the scenes of Cécile’s eventful departure

In a long message on Instagram, Franck, the forester of season 16 of Love is in the meadow, came back in detail on the departure of Cécile, one of his suitors. With a lot of detail, he says that within a few minutes his fate could have changed completely.
Since the start of the broadcast of Love is in the meadow on M6, Franck and his contender Cecile have taken to revealing behind the scenes of the show on their respective Instagram accounts. This week, the one that has “the eyes of Line Renaud“recounted in detail the context of his departure from Franck, which viewers witnessed last Monday in the eighth episode of Love is in the meadow. “I leave (from Franck, editor’s note) during partial containment so I have few options … I have to go home!“wrote Cécile who explains that after her departure, she felt the need”go into nature go out the cry” was “stuck in her throat“.”It will take me a few days to regain my energy, but as I stayed only 3 days, I had 2 days of leave to recharge my batteries and erase the stigmas of sadness for the recovery. I couldn’t explain the emotions inside me so it was best to hide them,“she confides.
“The reporter kept harassing me to choose which one to stay “
Franck reacted to Cécile’s publication by also providing many details. “Certain moments of this scene (the departure of Cécile, editor’s note) were not put in the movie. Indeed, there were cut scenes. So I’m telling you. Being totally torn by my feelings, I didn’t sleep for a week. Mom’s companion died two days before filming“begins Franck in a long message.”The reporter kept harassing me to choose which one to stay. I did not arrive and decided to go to my island, near my trees, to try to make my choice. As I leave, I ask mom to prepare the cutlery for the evening dinner at the mill. Three place settings. On the island, I send an SMS to Louise from the staff ofADP. My message was: ‘I can’t open my heart, please help me. I’m afraid of doing something stupid‘. I wait an hour for the answer, in vain … I come home and see Mum very embarrassed. She explains to me what just happened and that Cécile decided to leave. My anger erupts on mum before I realize that the poor thing is destroyed by the loss of her mate and only repeated what I had said to mum: ‘Cécile has a great project with her son, I would be disgusting to prevent her from living by coming here‘. These are my words she translated“explains Franck.
“She leaves while I hold back my tears “
“I work my saliva and go to see Cécile, hiding my dismay. I ask her if I can give her a hug. And there … an indescribable feeling came over me. But impossible to tell him. I don’t have the right, her project is beautiful, I must not hold her back. She leaves while I hold back my tears, I must not show … And there, the car leaves. Immediately my phone vibrates. I look at the messaging and read the SMS: ‘Franck, don’t let Cécile go, she’s the woman of your life ‘. There, I collapse and go whining in the wood cellar. I just did the biggest mistake of my life …. Will Franck succeed in fixing this error? The answer in the next episodes!