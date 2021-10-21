not yet unveiled, the sports car is already shining on the track

The new benchmark sports car in the 718 Cayman lineup will soon be the “RS” variant of the GT4, a vehicle expected to be unveiled within the next month. A pre-production camouflaged version of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS was tested on the North Loop of the Nürburgring circuit in Germany with Porsche driver and ambassador Jörg Bergmeister. The latter set a record time of 7: 09.300 minutes on the 20.832 km of the famous circuit, 23.6 seconds less than the 718 Cayman GT4! During its track exercise, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS differed from the future production version only by its racing seat for the pilot and its Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, compounds that will be offered as an option on the sports car.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS (2022)

Photo Credit – Porsche

Andreas Preuninger, GT Range Manager at Porsche, said:

During the development phase, we endowed the 718 Cayman GT4 RS with the qualities characteristic of the RS models: lightweight construction, increased lift and power, better responsiveness of the car for an optimal response to the driver’s maneuvers. The exceptional lap time achieved on the North Loop testifies to the impact of these optimizations on driving dynamics.



The first Cayman to wear the two magic letters “RS” (for “Renn Sport”), synonymous with exaggerated sportiness and lightweight design, promises great performance. Optimized aerodynamic elements will equip the Cayman GT4 RS compared to the “standard” GT4 like the wing with gooseneck mounts in the style of a 911 GT3. The RS variant will undoubtedly also benefit from an improvement in the power of its six-cylinder flat engine, to around 450 hp, compared to 420 hp for the GT4 currently.

