NPC changes name after homophobic statements

In July, Blizzard was the target of a complaint over accusations of “constant sexual harassment, including touching, comments and advances“linked to a certain” corporate culture. “Following this umpteenth controversy, the American publisher wanted to clean up its games, starting with World of warcraft, full of references seen as degrading or from another era, like this NPC whose name is a tribute to a famous singer.

For several months now, the development teams of World of warcraft try to do away with every compromising parcel of the most famous MMORPG. Changes that aim to make the game more inclusive, after worrying accusations made public by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing of the State of California. Inclusive changes that are not to everyone’s liking, especially when they affect the very identity of World of warcraft, which has been forged over its 17 years of existence.

Among the changes to the game, many relate to names of NPCs, named after Blizzard employees targeted by charges mentioned in the complaint or puns deemed outdated. But now, in patch 9.1.5, due for release shortly, an NPC named after a famous singer will change their name. You probably know it because it is Gorge the Crusher of corpses. Although the French translation of his name doesn’t necessarily show it at first glance, Gorge the Corpse Crusher (known as “Gorge the Corpsegrinder” in the original version) is a reference to George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, current singer of the brutal death metal band Cannibal Corpse.

Behind this name change is the reappearance of a 2007 interview with the singer in which he begins by explaining being a big fan of the game, owning four characters at level 70 and that, to sum up, “WoW is his life“. Only, once the subject of the Faction has been broached, Fisher lets go: “I don’t play in a fucking Gay Alliance either … fuck the Alliance, fuck you cock sucking emo bunch“.





Salient terms which were however broadcast at BlizzCon 2011 to introduce the group, while Cannibal Corpse was present for a private concert. An interview that had already been frowned upon at the time, requiring the intervention of Mike Morhaime, then President of Blizzard.

Dear members of the Blizzard community, I’ve read your reactions and comments to this year’s BlizzCon, and I’ve also read the reactions to Level 90 Elite Tauren Chieftain’s apology. I would like to respond to some of your comments here. As President of Blizzard, I take full responsibility for everything that happens at BlizzCon. The use of video, even in censored form, was a lack of vision and sensitivity. The language used in the original version, including slurs and the use of sexual orientation as an insult, is not acceptable, period. We realize today that presenting an edited version at the show went against the standards that we try to maintain in our forums and in our games. It was an error in judgment, and we regret it. We sincerely apologize for our mistakes and for hurting or offending anyone. We want you to have fun at our events and make everyone feel welcome. We’re proud to be part of a huge and diverse community, and I’m proud that so many aspects of the community are represented within Blizzard itself. As the leader of Blizzard, and a member of the group, I sincerely hope that you will accept my most humble apologies. – Mike Morhaime, President of Blizzard Entertainment

Following the reappearance of this video, Blizzard decided to act immediately by renaming its NPC “Annihilator Grek’lor”. An NPC which therefore changes its name in view of the efforts put in place by the studio to restore its image. However, these changes are seen as minor by a part of the community, which hopes in passing that the developers focus on the underlying issues. Regardless, the changes continue to operate in Azeroth, it remains to be seen whether they will be to everyone’s liking.

