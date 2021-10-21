Nvidia launches new ultra-powerful subscription with GeForce RTX 3080s

Nvidia unveiled new offers for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service on Thursday. If the “Free” and “Priority” subscriptions are still valid and slightly revised, they are now accompanied by a full-power subscription with servers equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

In the remote duel that Nvidia delivers to Xbox for leadership in cloud gaming, the graphics card specialist has just struck a big technological blow. The Californian firm announced on Thursday that its GeForce Now servers will now be able to rely in part on GeForce RTX 3080 cards in order to bring even more power to players. But not to all players nonetheless …

Because, if Xbox has recently replaced its Xbox One X by Xbox Series X in its Xbox Cloud Gaming servers at no additional cost, on the Nvidia side, we opt for another strategy with a third subscription which is added to the already existing GeForce Now offers. All while swelling the muscles.

Were you looking for RTX 3080s? They are in the servers

The cloud gaming service has announced the launch of a new powerful subscription based on its GeForce RTX 3080 cards soon. high (up to 1440p on PC and Mac) and a higher number of frames per second (120 fps on PC, Mac and Android). On Shield TV, this RTX 3080 subscription will feature 4K HDR at 60 fps with 7.1 surround sound support.

This increased graphics processing and the addition of Adaptive Sync technology also make it possible to offer ” the lowest latency on the market ”, able to compete with the best in-game experienceslocal, promises Nvidia (56 ms announced against 175 ms attributed to xCloud and 81 ms for the GeForce Now Priority offer with its GeForce 2080 cards at 60 fps).

Note that with this update to the GFN client, Nvidia has also announced the arrival of its service on Microsoft Edge, which thus joins Chrome and Safari as a browser compatible with the cloud gaming platform. Ironically, Nvidia made no secret of the fact that this would mean the ability to play GeForce Now from an Xbox console.

A Supercomputer to carry GeForce Now

In short, a gaming experience unlike anything Xbox or Google Stadia offers at the moment. And this, for all Windows PCs, Macs and other compatible mobile devices, regardless of their initial power.

For this, Nvidia explains having designed the “Most Powerful Gaming Supercomputer Ever Built”Baptized GeForce Now SuperPOD and capable of offering high performance thanks to the optimization allowed by the GeForce RTX 3080.

The technical specificities of SuperPod servers // Source: Nvidia

To attract players in search of power and optimal game quality, Nvidia is playing the card of seduction. Beyond the power of the RTX 3080 and therefore a magnificent game in ray tracing, the firm puts on the exclusive side. Because a limited number of players will be able to take advantage of these new servers, with sessions extended to 8 hours before having to reconnect. But this comes at a cost: you have to commit to a minimum of 6 months at 99.99 euros.

Three GeForce Now offers

With the arrival of the RTX 3080 offer, Nvidia now offers three very distinct subscriptions, both in terms of price range and their possibilities. Because the Free and Priority offers have also been redesigned on this occasion.

Free Offer : access remains standard, for game sessions lasting one hour before having to request new access (and therefore stand in line when too many players want to use the servers).

: access remains standard, for game sessions lasting one hour before having to request new access (and therefore stand in line when too many players want to use the servers). Priority Offer : ray tracing offered, priority access to servers, session extended to 6 hours, games up to 1080p / 60 fps. Note that it is now possible to subscribe for the month (9.99 euros) or for six months (49.99 euros).

: ray tracing offered, priority access to servers, session extended to 6 hours, games up to 1080p / 60 fps. Note that it is now possible to subscribe for the month (9.99 euros) or for six months (49.99 euros). RTX 3080 offer : servers with RTX 3080, exclusive access, 8 hour session, up to 1440p / 120 fps (4K HDR on Shield TV).

Founders and Priority subscribers can now pre-order their RTX 3080 subscription at 99.99 euros for 6 months (-10% for Founders who keep their advantage). It will be effective at the beginning of December. All other users wishing to subscribe will be able to register depending on availability from next week.

