More

    Nvidia launches new ultra-powerful subscription with GeForce RTX 3080s

    Technology


    Nvidia unveiled new offers for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service on Thursday. If the “Free” and “Priority” subscriptions are still valid and slightly revised, they are now accompanied by a full-power subscription with servers equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

    GeForce Now offers an offer with RTX 3080 cards

    GeForce Now offers an offer with RTX 3080 cards // Source: Nvidia

    In the remote duel that Nvidia delivers to Xbox for leadership in cloud gaming, the graphics card specialist has just struck a big technological blow. The Californian firm announced on Thursday that its GeForce Now servers will now be able to rely in part on GeForce RTX 3080 cards in order to bring even more power to players. But not to all players nonetheless …

    Because, if Xbox has recently replaced its Xbox One X by Xbox Series X in its Xbox Cloud Gaming servers at no additional cost, on the Nvidia side, we opt for another strategy with a third subscription which is added to the already existing GeForce Now offers. All while swelling the muscles.

    Were you looking for RTX 3080s? They are in the servers

    The cloud gaming service has announced the launch of a new powerful subscription based on its GeForce RTX 3080 cards soon. high (up to 1440p on PC and Mac) and a higher number of frames per second (120 fps on PC, Mac and Android). On Shield TV, this RTX 3080 subscription will feature 4K HDR at 60 fps with 7.1 surround sound support.

    Source: Nvidia

    Source: Nvidia

    This increased graphics processing and the addition of Adaptive Sync technology also make it possible to offer ” the lowest latency on the market ”, able to compete with the best in-game experienceslocal, promises Nvidia (56 ms announced against 175 ms attributed to xCloud and 81 ms for the GeForce Now Priority offer with its GeForce 2080 cards at 60 fps).

    Note that with this update to the GFN client, Nvidia has also announced the arrival of its service on Microsoft Edge, which thus joins Chrome and Safari as a browser compatible with the cloud gaming platform. Ironically, Nvidia made no secret of the fact that this would mean the ability to play GeForce Now from an Xbox console.

    A Supercomputer to carry GeForce Now

    In short, a gaming experience unlike anything Xbox or Google Stadia offers at the moment. And this, for all Windows PCs, Macs and other compatible mobile devices, regardless of their initial power.

    For this, Nvidia explains having designed the “Most Powerful Gaming Supercomputer Ever Built”Baptized GeForce Now SuperPOD and capable of offering high performance thanks to the optimization allowed by the GeForce RTX 3080.

    Technical specifications of SuperPod servers

    The technical specificities of SuperPod servers // Source: Nvidia


    Technical specifications of SuperPod servers

    The technical specifics of SuperPod servers // Source: Nvidia

    To attract players in search of power and optimal game quality, Nvidia is playing the card of seduction. Beyond the power of the RTX 3080 and therefore a magnificent game in ray tracing, the firm puts on the exclusive side. Because a limited number of players will be able to take advantage of these new servers, with sessions extended to 8 hours before having to reconnect. But this comes at a cost: you have to commit to a minimum of 6 months at 99.99 euros.

    9 / 10

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

    Three GeForce Now offers

    With the arrival of the RTX 3080 offer, Nvidia now offers three very distinct subscriptions, both in terms of price range and their possibilities. Because the Free and Priority offers have also been redesigned on this occasion.

    • Free Offer : access remains standard, for game sessions lasting one hour before having to request new access (and therefore stand in line when too many players want to use the servers).
    • Priority Offer : ray tracing offered, priority access to servers, session extended to 6 hours, games up to 1080p / 60 fps. Note that it is now possible to subscribe for the month (9.99 euros) or for six months (49.99 euros).
    • RTX 3080 offer : servers with RTX 3080, exclusive access, 8 hour session, up to 1440p / 120 fps (4K HDR on Shield TV).
    New GeForce Now subscriptions

    New GeForce Now subscriptions // Source: Nvidia

    Founders and Priority subscribers can now pre-order their RTX 3080 subscription at 99.99 euros for 6 months (-10% for Founders who keep their advantage). It will be effective at the beginning of December. All other users wishing to subscribe will be able to register depending on availability from next week.

    YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

    Old PC in the midst of a shortage? 5 tips for playing the latest games for less

    The shortage prevents the purchase or renewal of your gaming PC? Wondering what to buy for a first time gaming machine? Here’s how to keep playing the latest games …
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe ultras of Saint-Étienne issue an ultimatum to Claude Puel
    Next articleDominique Lagrou-Sempère sidelined

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC