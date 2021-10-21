of “human remains” found, investigators announce search for boyfriend Brian Laundrie

Has Brian Laundrie’s body been found? Since September 13, the young man has been wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.
The affair never ceases to surprise with its twists and turns. While US federal authorities are on the lookout for Brian Laundrie Since the discovery of the corpse of Gabby Petito, his 22-year-old fiancée, missing after spending two months traveling in a van with him, a new lead has just appeared in the eyes of investigators. After the parents of the young man, asked to contribute to the investigation, indicated that they would go to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to look for their son who had told them to go there on September 13, the FBI started research in this famous place for hiking in Florida. It did not take them long to find clues that could upset the entire course of the investigation.
Effects found in a swampy area
These are indeed business belonging to Brian Laundrie, in this case a backpack and a notebook that were discovered … next to human remains! The FBI said that at this point no identification could take place. Especially since this marshy area, located in a nature reserve, was “until recently under water”. A few weeks ago, divers had probed this same place, populated by alligators, without finding anything conclusive. It is expected that a forensic team will stay on site for a few days to carry out analyzes.
A death that would be “a double tragedy”
Could this be the end of a manhunt that has now been going on for over a month? This is not what those close to Gabby Petito, who died of strangulation, hope. Reacting to the news, his friends said they hoped the human debris was not Brian Laundrie’s. “If Brian is dead, the problem is, no one will ever really know what happened or why it happened. We will never have an answer. That’s why I want him to be alive, because we won’t have an answer otherwise. It would be a double tragedy if he was dead “said Gabby Petito’s friend, Alyssa Chen. Since September 24, Brian Laundrie has been the target of an arrest warrant that would allow the authorities to arrest him and question him about his role in the murder of the young influencer.