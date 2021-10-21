Ole Gunnar Solskjær, baby-face loser? / C1 / Gr.F / Manchester United-Atalanta / SOFOOT.com

To get back to the top, Manchester United leaders gave Ole Gunnar Solskjær what everyone would have dreamed of having: a deglingo squad. But even with all his new toys, the Norwegian offers no game plan. So much so that a new disappointment this Wednesday night against Atalanta would not even come as a surprise.

What is the use of having a Ferrari in your hands if you don’t know how to drive it? This is roughly the kind of valve that Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been wiping in recent weeks, who would be unable to operate a car that has nevertheless been largely pimped this summer. The facts are there: in a few months, the native of Kristiansund went from kart driver (we are talking about a beautiful karting all the same) to F1 driver after the recruitments of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane. A colossal change that probably gave Solskjær a smile at first. It is still necessary to find the perfect formula when its workforce is full of talent. If the greatest tacticians have a clear idea of ​​how they want to see their team play before even taking a group in hand, the 48-year-old Norwegian seems to base his choices on the sole criterion of the form of his players. Therefore, nothing surprising to see him give heavy responsibilities to Fred in the midfield following good performances, before completely removing him from circulation from the first messy copy returned. “Manchester has had great managers, world class managers, international managers and a lot of times it didn’t work. There was no style of play whatsoever, assured Gary Neville disappointed after the defeat of his club at heart against Aston Villa last September, before adding a layer. It is clear that I know what will happen when I see Manchester City build from their defense. I know what’s going to happen when Liverpool start from behind. But when it’s United, sometimes I don’t know. ”

Pogba points to the lack of harmony

No playing identity, no team cohesion, criticisms constantly put forward when talking about Manchester’s performances for many months. Defeated after the defeat at Leicester last week (4-2), Paul Pogba notably pointed out this collective lack of harmony at the microphone of the British media: ” We are all concerned. We have to change something. We don’t understand, it’s frustrating, but we will have to discover the reasons for this failure very quickly to fight with others. ” For the world champion, it is imperative to “Find the right mentality, the right tactics” , but above all from ” to stay together ” . The same goes for the former glory Rio Ferdinand, six times crowned in England, who insists more on the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjær “Must make Manchester United a team” . In his podcast, the ancient rock of Red devils ensure that, “Of all the top 4 managers, Solskjær is the only one who has not yet proven that he can win at the top level” , before admitting to being very happy that the leaders exploded the cases of the Theater of Dreams: “Now he will be judged properly, at his fair value. He has to convert that into trophies. If he doesn’t, he’ll play his head like any other manager. ”

Prepared to get behind the wheel?

The same smile with a few wrinkles, the same puff with a few white hairs, that’s how the “Baby-face killer” had made his comeback to Manchester United on December 19, 2018, the day after the dismissal of José Mourinho. As if he had just come out of a May 1999 party at Camp Nou, Ole Gunnar Solskjær was just changing his costume to go from “Super Sub” boss again. Initially acting, the former tactician of Molde was quick to replace the Red devils up to their ambitions. But after a half-season marked by the surprise qualification at the Parc des Princes, Manchester United became the runner-up to their neighbor and fell in the Europa League final after an endless penalty shootout last May against Villarreal. This title (which the Mancuniens had won in 2017) would have done good to a club which has also not won the Premier League since 2013 (under Ferguson).

If competition from Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool could explain the problems of Red devils to fill their trophy cabinet in recent years, the last transfer window was supposed to be a game-changer. The current 6e place in the Premier League and the wobbly situation in the Champions League (inaugural defeat at Young Boys then victory at the buzzer against Villarreal) nevertheless suggests a not so funny season on the side of Old Trafford. In mid-September, despite a success obtained in the last moments against West Ham (2-1), Solskjær had a hard time planning on a possible title race: “You won’t get me on that now. I was probably at its lowest a few weeks ago, and some thought I would lose my job. This is how it is at Man United. It is a difficult place to live. For the title, we’ll see when we will be around April and May. ” As if he did not assume his new status at all, it was nevertheless he who had explained this summer that “Like Pep [Guardiola] said it, you can’t win the championship in the first eight games, but you can lose a chance to win it. ” After eight days, Manchester United, who are preparing to chain games against Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City, are preparing to know for good what their season will look like. A chain of bad results would necessarily weaken the position of the Norwegian, under contract until June 2024? According to the latest news from The Athletic, the board Mancunien would not consider letting go of his coach. So far, so good.





By Matthieu Darbas