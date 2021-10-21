On Bloomberg, this economist’s son stole the show from his father

UNUSUAL – This is a problem that will speak to many telecommuting parents! The Economist, Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, had to improvise his intervention live on the Bloomberg channel because his son played tricks on him. The result is a video that is bound to be very funny, which you can find at the top of our article.

The one who is a member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a private think tank, spoke to comment on an important announcement. That of the resignation of the president of the German central bank, Jens Weidmann.



As he began his speech Jacob Funk Kirkegaard was joined by his son who got stuck in the frame, hopping and making faces at the camera. The economist tried to continue as if nothing had happened before the on-set journalists intervened.





“Just a quick question: Does your son work for the Greek government? Is that why he is so optimistic at the moment? ”One of the journalists quipped, referring to the departure of Jens Weidmann, considered in the European Union as a figure of monetary orthodoxy. Shared on Twitter, the footage has already been viewed over 230,000 times.

Before Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, other journalists and experts had to face similar hazards. This is particularly the case of Robert Kelly, professor of political science based in Busan, South Korea. While answering questions from a BBC journalist in 2017, his little daughter had quietly entered the room, followed by a baby on a trotter.

