“On PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part,” admits Pascal Garibian, the boss of French arbitration

An official speech by a French arbitrator to evoke an error from a colleague? The thing is rare enough that we dwell on it for a few moments. Guest on the airwaves of RMC on Wednesday evening, Pascal Garibian returned to the controversial penalty awarded to Mauro Icardi during the PSG-Angers match at the Parc des Princes on October 15. That evening, the Angevins cried foul, arguing that the first fault at the start of the action was that of the Italian, accused of having pulled the arm of Pierrick Capelle before receiving the center of Mbappé.

“Our goal is for the referees to make as many good decisions as possible. Factually, we are at less than 20% of errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected, that is to say as many controversies less. On PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day, ”explained the technical director of refereeing.





“The video is a success”

He did not hesitate to go into details to explain how this arm draw could have escaped the vigilance of the referees in charge of the VAR that evening. “The video assistant, and he is unfortunate first, has been embarked in a tunnel effect. He considered the hand to be punishable, based on the APP (Attacking possession phase), which consists of studying the entire start of the action. He analyzed Mbappé’s offside potential but did not return to the start “, he said before defending the video assistance.

“Everything is not perfect but our referees are competent, they make fewer errors,” said Pascal Garibian. It is undeniable, the video assistance meets the expectations but we still have to work on the image of the other championships. The video is a success ”.