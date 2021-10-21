one in three TGVs canceled on Saturday and Sunday on the Atlantic axis

A TGV at Rennes station, October 20, 2021. BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS

One in three Atlantic TGVs will be canceled on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 October, and one in ten will be canceled on Friday 22 October, due to a strike call launched by three unions, SNCF announced Thursday, October 21 in a press release.

The notice of a joint strike by CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots will affect the movement of TGV Inoui and Ouigo on the TGV Atlantique axis, SNCF said. This call runs from Friday noon to Monday noon.

ℹ️ Due to a call to strike, the @TGVINOUI and @OUIGO transport plan is reduced on the Atlantic Axis: 2… https://t.co/nW3ddgHRwO – SNCF (@SNCF)

Negotiations with unions on pay and working conditions “Have been carried out for several days” and “Could not find a favorable outcome at this stage”, said SNCF management. “As a result, the transport offer will be reduced this weekend on the TGV Inoui and Ouigo from and to Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Occitanie”, she detailed.





“Each customer concerned is contacted in order to inform them about the circulation of their train”, underlined the management. Travelers will be able to “To be reimbursed or exchanged” their ticket “For another date and this free of charge”, added the SNCF, which invites those “Who can or who have not yet booked to postpone their trip”.

“Ever longer” working days

In a common leaflet, the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions explain that, ” since weeks “, they “Keep calling the management on the growing discontent” train drivers on the TGV Atlantique axis. Unions denounce in particular working days “Notoriously degraded, resulting in particular from the calamitous management of the crisis on the business side”.

The working days are “Always longer”, while the “Living and working conditions are deteriorating day by day”, with “A decrease in average compensation”, denounce the trade unions, which also protest against “The decline in the workforce”, which leads to “Refusal of leave”. ” The cup is full “, they protest, claiming “Maintaining the number of lines”.