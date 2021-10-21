Orelsan and Clément Cotentin, declaration of brotherly love

Orelsan is at the center of a documentary produced by his brother Clément Cotentin, “Never show that to anyone”. The film shows the backstage of an ascent. And sounds like a declaration of brotherly love.

Orelsan as we have never seen him through his brother Clément’s camera. The equation gives birth to a documentary, a family film, which turned into a series for Prime Video. The season of “Never show that to anyone”, consisting of six episodes, has been available since October 15, 2021 on the platform. On this occasion, Orelsan (born Aurélien) and Clément Cotentin confided in Paris Match. “For a rapper, I don’t have the credibility of the street. But thanks to Clément’s doc, I have that of losing! ”, Jokes the interpreter of“ La Fête est finie ”, referring to the“ galleys ”which littered the beginning of his career, and which have obviously also been documented. by his brother.

The brothers today © Manuel Lagos Cid / Paris Match



Today a sports journalist at Canal +, Clément Cotentin very early on discovered a passion for filmmaking. A firm believer in the future success of his brother artist, he started filming him from the age of 20 at every stage of his rise in the world of music. The beginnings, the different processes in the writing of an album, the backstage of concerts … Everything is there. Even the controversy around his title “Dirty bitch”, released in 2006, which had caused an uproar among feminists.

If this documentary is intimate, it also reflects a great modesty in the Cotentin family. No question of falling into voyeurism. When their grandma sheds a tear while evoking her grandson, she is cut off during the editing. The Cotentin’s privacy will not be visible on Amazon. “When you have to be there, you’re there. But we rarely talk about our emotions, ”says Clément. “For a long time, we were sure that with us, it was like with everyone else: parents, parents-in-law, children, friends met for lunch. We can bring four more people at the last minute, we always plan for eight just in case. We now know that that means yes, we are a family! ”Admit the two brothers.

Find our report with unpublished photos in number 3781 of Paris Match.

Our coverage and summary : Paul Belmondo: “My father was a hero”