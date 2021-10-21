Orionid shooting star shower: how to enjoy the show

News See my news

Follow this media

This swarm is expected to reach a dozen shooting stars per hour (© roobcio / Adobestock)

If the clouds and the moon don’t spoil the show, there will be plenty to enjoy. During the night of Thursday 21 to Friday 22 October 2021, a rain of shooting stars is expected. These are the Orionides, which will be visible throughout the northern hemisphere.

“It is not the most impressive meteorite swarm of the year”, recognizes Florent Deleflie, astronomer at the Paris Observatory. “According to our latest models, there will be a meteor every five minutes or so, or a dozen per hour. “

We are therefore far from the Geminids (December), Quadrantids (January), or the Perseids (August), which reach more than a hundred celestial bodies per hour.

The Orionids, however, remain in the ten best meteor showers of the year (the International Astronomical Union counts more than 110 each year).

Where and when to watch?

To observe the phenomenon, you will have to look in the direction of the constellation Orion from midnight, to the east. “But to be able to really take advantage of it, it will rather be necessary to wait until the end of the night, or the morning and look due south, ”says the specialist.

No need for binoculars or telescopes, your simple eyes will suffice.





The weather is likely to be rather mild. Météo France announces a rather clear sky over three quarters of the country.

The weather for the night from Thursday to Friday and Friday morning (© Screenshot / Météo France)

On the other hand, the Moon, which will be almost full and close to Orion, could pose a problem and hide the meteors with its brightness.

Dust left by the passage of Halley’s comet

Where do these shooting stars come from? ” Those are very small particles of matter, pebbles and pieces of ice, which were left by the passage of Halley’s comet ”, specifies Florent Deleflie. When it passed close to the sun, dust was ejected by sublimation (passing from the solid state to the gaseous state without passing through the liquid state) and remained in place.

With each annual passage of the Earth in this area, particles enter the atmosphere and emit very strong radiation as they break up.

The next meteor shower, the Leonids, is scheduled for November 17.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.