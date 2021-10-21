Paid tests: non-vaccinated people desert pharmacies in Carcassonne

Since Friday, October 15, Covid tests are no longer supported by Health Insurance. To get tested, you have to pay out of pocket. In Carcassonne pharmacies, professionals are already seeing a marked decrease in appointments.

But where have they gone? With the end of the systematic reimbursement of Covid 19 screening tests, pharmacies in Carcassonne are recording “a considerable drop in activity”. This very clear decline has been felt since Friday, the day since which it is necessary to pay 25 € for an antigen test and between 22 and 44 € for a PCR test. What to discourage unvaccinated people to be tested …

We halved the number of tests we do in a day

At the post office pharmacy, at the bottom of the rue de Verdun, the preparer Serge Itoua talks about a drop “undeniable but no collapse”. The pharmacy which until then carried out about fifteen antigenic tests per day does not carry out any “only between 5 and 10”. “Compared to the other pharmacies in the city, we weren’t doing much. But the drop in demand is clearly visible. Some come reluctantly. This is the case of a gentleman who has already come three times since that time. ‘is not free. He has already spent 75 € out of his pocket … it stings a bit, recognizes the pharmacist. The measure is intended as an incentive but in my opinion, it will not push people so much towards vaccination. So far, no one has come to tell me: it pays off so I want to be vaccinated “





Serge Itoua, preparer at the post office pharmacy.

Independent – Driss Chaït



The speech is more or less the same on the side of the Sarcos pharmacy on Place Carnot. Since Friday, it has been running ten tests a day against thirty previously. “It is obvious. The demands have dropped significantly, constate a preparer. We have halved the number of tests we do per day. Last Thursday, there was a little rush. Unvaccinated people took advantage of the last free day ”

Slight revival of interest in vaccination

At their colleagues at the Études pharmacy, at the top of rue de Verdun, we are even thinking of stopping offering the service. For the simple reason that “requests are almost non-existent”, remarks the manager Laurence Grimaldi. This Tuesday, his establishment only carried out … 2 small tests. Versus “almost thirty” before last Friday. A miraculous fall which reinforces the pharmacist in her idea of ​​stopping the screenings: “It is not an obligation so we are not going to do any more. In addition, the flu vaccination campaign will start soon. It could do a lot.” Because, since the end of their reimbursement, Laurence Grimaldi notes a renewed interest in vaccination with “some new registrations for a first dose”.