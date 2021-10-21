Pascal Praud very angry in The hour of the pros against a government law on medical confidentiality (VIDEO)

This Thursday, October 21 in Time for the pros, Pascal Praud violently criticized an amendment voted on the secret last night stipulating that school officials can take note of the vaccination status of students.
The debates were heated. On the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October, the deputies present at the National Assembly voted, with one vote, the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, 2022 if the health situation deteriorated. But an amendment passed in the middle of the night has gone unnoticed. In fact, within the framework of the health vigilance bill, the elected representatives of the majority voted a law stipulating that the heads of schools can take note of the vaccination status of the pupils. The objective put forward by the authorities is to facilitate the organization of screening and vaccination campaigns in schools while preventing the risk of the virus spreading. This amendment still caused a stir, especially on the right of the political spectrum where the deputies Les Républicains (LR) and the National Rassemblement (RN) were upset against this measure.
The journalist’s big anger
This Thursday, October 21, Pascal Praud presented a new number of Time for the pros on CNews and from the start of the show, the reporter brought up this controversial amendment. Very upset, the host did not mince his words. “It’s a crazy thing! An amendment was passed last night on the sly that allows school principals to know the vaccination status of students against Covid-19. I assure you that this country is going badly! the immunization secret of children at school. I am shocked by what is happening in this country “, he began, very annoyed.
“A shame !”
A few seconds later, Pascal Praud added a layer of it, denouncing the measures taken by the government. “We ask that of the principals but it’s a shame! But this country is a scandal! Is nobody going to say it? How long will it take? Frankly, it’s amazing. It’s amazing what is happening in this country. I am devastated and scared and no one reacted! Which country are you going to today? “, he blurted out, visibly taken aback by this law.