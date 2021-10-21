https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211020/pass-de-la-honte-ou-passage-necessaire-au-maroc-le-pass-sanitaire-divise-1052244939.html

“Pass of shame” or “necessary passage”: in Morocco, the sanitary pass divides

“Pass of shame” or “necessary passage”: in Morocco, the sanitary pass divides

It is now official. The health pass will become compulsory in Morocco from Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Often cited as a model in its management of the pandemic and in its vaccination campaign, Morocco is now taking the next step by imposing the “vaccination pass” or “health” on citizens, in order to encourage recalcitrant people to opt out. get vaccinated as soon as possible. Without this document, people will no longer be able to move between prefectures and provinces, by private or public means of transport. Civil servants, employees and users of administrations are also required to provide the pass to access public, semi-public and private administrations, explains a statement from the Ministry of Health. Finally, access to hotels and tourist establishments, restaurants, cafes, closed spaces, shops, sports halls and hammams is also conditioned on the presentation of this document. 56% of Moroccans vaccinated, for the others, it’s a cold shower. “It is an abusive use which is arbitrary”, regrets Rachid Achachi, columnist at Luxe Radio. “The authorities should have given a month or two notice to allow unvaccinated citizens to go and do it with dignity, without jostling within the vaccination centers, but also to allow a great debate that has not yet took place at the level of the two Chambers “, he confided to Sputnik. Certainly, Dr. Tayeb Hamdi, doctor and researcher in policies and systems of health, pleads for a transitional period with a flexibility to allow the Moroccans to s’ to organise. But for him, the implementation of the “vaccine pass” is a natural step in the process of managing a pandemic crisis. Moroccans have been sufficiently warned about extending its use for over a month. In addition, the vaccinodromes are sufficiently prepared to accommodate a large flow of people, he reassures: But for Rachid Achachi, this decision risks dividing Moroccan society between the vaccinated, those who are not, and the minority of skeptics who dispute the idea of ​​vaccines which they still consider “experimental”. “Morocco has managed the crisis very well from the start at all levels and here we are spoiling everything with measures copied from the French model while the figures in Morocco do not allow it, they are extremely low …” . Indeed, Morocco is currently in a downward phase, with a number of deaths less than 10 per day, after reaching the peak in August. Initiatives on social networks Rachid Achachi has set up a collective to protest against this decision, bringing together a dozen people from the cultural and political world, and circulating a petition asking for the granting of a kind of moratorium.Other initiatives have emerged on social networks, such as the Union des Moroccans against the health pass, as the hashtag #PassDeLaHonte was particularly used. On the side of the traders, the reactions are mixed between those who are delighted of an imminent return to normalcy, and those who fear a conflict with certain customers. .Risk of job losses? It is “an essential step” to revive social life, the economy, tourism and school life before the end of the pandemic, and thus not penalize the more than 20 million p Vaccinated people say Dr. Tayeb Hamdi. “The real risk is disease, for us, our entourage, school, economy, people who are unemployed or who have gone bankrupt because of this virus …” A comment that Rachid Achachi qualifies which fears that following this decision, he will no longer be able to go to his place of work. “People are going to lose their jobs, I work in Mohammedia and I have to go to Casablanca, when I move from one city to another I change province and so you need a pass. Some people risk losing their job. which will cause precariousness and resentment towards the government “.

dimwapa When we kneel in front of the world company we obey orders and we buckle up. 2

brendalerif In Morocco The health pass is debated like all so-called democratic countries except in dictator countries where the health of their people is not a priority! 0

Morocco

