Paul Belmondo in support of David and Laura: his tackle to Laeticia Hallyday

While he confides in the columns of Paris Match on the last moments of his father Jean-Paul, Paul Belmondo launched a sharp tackle to Laeticia Hallyday by supporting David Hallyday and Laura Smet.

“It was so important that we were together with him”. On September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away at the age of 88, taking with him a career spanning several decades which had imposed her in the eyes of all as a legend of French cinema. A heartbreak for the fans, but also for his family of which he was the adored patriarch, and who accompanied him until his last moments. Because it is well surrounded by his three children, Paul, Florence and Stella, but also by his brother and his sister that the actor breathed his last, joining the band of the conservatory.

“He fought to the end and he was able to leave in a peaceful and reassured manner”, thus confided Paul Belmondo about the last moments of his father in the columns of Paris Match, on newsstands Thursday, October 21. The ex-racing driver also wanted to thank Jean-Paul Belmondo for allowing him and his sisters to stay with him until the end, which inspired him to think about Laura Smet and David Hallyday. . “I thought a lot about [eux] who could not live these moments with Johnny. It must have been awful “, he added, aware that this release will not “maybe not fun for some, but too bad“.

Why Laura and David did not see Johnny Hallyday before his death?

A barely veiled tackle to Laeticia Hallyday, who according to those close to Taulier, would have prevented David Hallyday and Laura Smet to come and visit their father one last time before his death, in December 2017. However, the reality would be quite different according to Laurence Favalelli, who explained in her book Laeticia H .: At the heart of the Hallyday clan that this decision was not taken by the wife of Johnny Hallyday, but by himself in person. “He didn’t want to see anyone, he could not see himself dying in three days and he didn’t see the point of having a parade in front of him“, specified the author, who added that it was“a banal and private story which concerns no one”.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge